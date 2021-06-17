The VBCA unveiled its rosters for Friday’s Vermont Baseball Coaches Association’s North-South Senior Baseball Classic.
Admission is free and the first pitch of game one of the twinight doubleheader (two seven-inning games) is 4 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High’s Hadley Field in Westminster. There are no spectator restrictions.
The North roster: Christian Vallee of BFA St. Albans; Ryan Eaton of Champlain Valley; Colby Fane-Cushing and Jack Talbot of Colchester; Kam Lovelette and Justis Orton of Enosburg; Stefan DiGangi of Essex; Will Michuch and Matt Selby of Lamoille; Patrick Walker of Missisquoi; Marshall Donahue of Montpelier; Colby Lathrop of Mount Abraham; Shreyas Parikh of Mount Mansfield; Cole Tarrant of Rice Memorial; Zach Stabell of Spaulding; and Barrett Barrows, Jarrett Muzzy and Tucker Stearns of Vergennes.
Head coach of the North is Tim Albertson of Champlain Valley, with Tim Root of Essex, Logan Cooke of Montpelier and Troy Busconi of Williamstown serving as assistants.
The South roster is: Dylan Wright of Arlington; Elliot Graham and Grady Lockerby of Bellows Falls; Brandon Burns and Sam Steinman of Burr & Burton; Jonah Boyea and Matt Haskins, Mill River; Brodie Krawczyk and Ethan LaBatt of Mount Anthony; Alex Polli of Otter Valley; Ryan Alt of Poultney; Ryan Flanders of Rutland; Michael Goodnough of West Rutland; Curtis Barry of White River Valley; and Ethan Lawyer of Windsor.
Leading the South will be Mike Howe of Otter Valley. He will be assisted by Bob Lockerby of Bellows Falls, Matt McCarthy of Green Mountain along with Arlington assistant Jamie Briggs and Otter Valley assistant Brayden Shannon.
Two usual annual VBCA events, the Twin State Baseball Classic senior all-star game between Vermont and New Hampshire and the VBCA Junior Showcase and All-Star Game, will return to the diamond in 2022.
