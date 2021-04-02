VERMONT H.S. 2020-21 ALL-STATE ALPINE SKI TEAMS
Picks were based on results in the March 15 slalom at Cochran’s and March 17 giant slalom at Smugglers’ Notch.
GIRLS
Maggie Anderson, St. J
Franccesca Levitas, BBA
Deena Jacunski, Rice
Dicey Manning, CVU
Cara Gagliardi, MMU
Amber Wood, Woodstock
Olivia Zubarik, CVU
Blythe Fitch-O’Leary, Rice
Gretchen Kogut, Harwood
Abigail Masillo, Woodstock
Louise Filkorn, MMU
Kendall Macleod, Independent (Lamoille)
Honorable Mention
Annabelle Gray, BBA
Cristina Gregory, BBA
Annika Socia, Independent (Lake Region)
Charlotte Couperthwait, CVU
BOYS
Thomas Zschau, St. J
Brady Kenosh, Rutland
Reed Martin, Rutland
Ebbe Longstreth, MMU
Sean Gilliam, CVU
Peter Gilliam, CVU
Aaron Wilson, Woodstock
Cyrus Goetze, MMU
Michael Manfield-Allessio, CHS
Ethan Barber, MMU
Rex Jewell, SBHS
Justin Shafritz, SBHS
Honorable Mention
Ari Diamond, CVU
Cody Van Dine, St. J
Curtis Wheeler, Lyndon
Seth Boffa, CVU
