Vermont H.S. 2020-21 All-State Alpine Ski Teams

St. J's Maggie Anderson. (File photo by Paul Hayes)

VERMONT H.S. 2020-21 ALL-STATE ALPINE SKI TEAMS

Picks were based on results in the March 15 slalom at Cochran’s and March 17 giant slalom at Smugglers’ Notch.

GIRLS

Maggie Anderson, St. J

Franccesca Levitas, BBA

Deena Jacunski, Rice

Dicey Manning, CVU

Cara Gagliardi, MMU

Amber Wood, Woodstock

Olivia Zubarik, CVU

Blythe Fitch-O’Leary, Rice

Gretchen Kogut, Harwood

Abigail Masillo, Woodstock

Louise Filkorn, MMU

Kendall Macleod, Independent (Lamoille)

Honorable Mention

Annabelle Gray, BBA

Cristina Gregory, BBA

Annika Socia, Independent (Lake Region)

Charlotte Couperthwait, CVU

BOYS

Thomas Zschau, St. J

Brady Kenosh, Rutland

Reed Martin, Rutland

Ebbe Longstreth, MMU

Sean Gilliam, CVU

Peter Gilliam, CVU

Aaron Wilson, Woodstock

Cyrus Goetze, MMU

Michael Manfield-Allessio, CHS

Ethan Barber, MMU

Rex Jewell, SBHS

Justin Shafritz, SBHS

Honorable Mention

Ari Diamond, CVU

Cody Van Dine, St. J

Curtis Wheeler, Lyndon

Seth Boffa, CVU

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.