Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2021 All-Capital Baseball Teams
LI junior Trevor Lussier takes the field as starting lineups are announce prior to a Division II quarterfinal against U-32 at McDonald Family Field on Friday, June 4, 2021.Lussier had the Vikings' lone hit as LI lost, 6-1. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

2021 ALL-CAPITAL BASEBALL TEAMS

As voted on by the league’s coaches.

Player of the Year

Owen Kellington, U-32, Sr.

First Team

Marshall Donahue, Montpelier, Sr.

Dylan Miller, Lyndon, Jr.

Trevor Lussier, Lyndon, Jr.

Skyler Platt, Harwood, Jr.

Chris James, Harwood, Jr.

Ethan Marshia, Thetford, Jr.

Ryan Malloy, Thetford, Jr.

Alex Keane, U-32, Soph.

Matthew Selby, Lamoille, Sr.

Shane Stevens, Lake Region, Soph.

Second Team

Gabe Gardner, Lake Region, Fr.

Andrew Tringe, Montpelier, Soph.

Liam Guyette, Harwood, Sr.

Logan Ingalls, Lake Region, Sr.

Tony Concessi, U-32, Jr.

Carter Hoffman, U-32, Jr.

Cam Berry, Lyndon, Soph.

Shane Starr, U-32, Soph.

Jackson Kingsbury, Thetford, Sr.

Will Mlcuch, Lamoille, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Bryce Gunn, North Country, Sr.

Whit Steen, Lyndon Jr.

Jack Young, North Country, Sr.

Wyatt Messier, Randolph, Sr.

Kevin Dowling, U-32, Fr.

Mack Briglin, Thetford, Jr.

David Piers, Lake Region, Jr.

James Sanborn, Lyndon Sr.

Cabot Hart, Montpelier, Jr.

