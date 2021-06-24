Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2021 All-Capital Baseball Teams

2021 ALL-CAPITAL BASEBALL TEAMS
As voted on by the league’s coaches.
Player of the Year
Owen Kellington, U-32, Sr.
First Team
Marshall Donahue, Montpelier, Sr.
Dylan Miller, Lyndon, Jr.
Trevor Lussier, Lyndon, Jr.
Skyler Platt, Harwood, Jr.
Chris James, Harwood, Jr.
Ethan Marshia, Thetford, Jr.
Ryan Malloy, Thetford, Jr.
Alex Keane, U-32, Soph.
Matthew Selby, Lamoille, Sr.
Shane Stevens, Lake Region, Soph.
Second Team
Gabe Gardner, Lake Region, Fr.
Andrew Tringe, Montpelier, Soph.
Liam Guyette, Harwood, Sr.
Logan Ingalls, Lake Region, Sr.
Tony Concessi, U-32, Jr.
Carter Hoffman, U-32, Jr.
Cam Berry, Lyndon, Soph.
Shane Starr, U-32, Soph.
Jackson Kingsbury, Thetford, Sr.
Will Mlcuch, Lamoille, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Bryce Gunn, North Country, Sr.
Whit Steen, Lyndon Jr.
Jack Young, North Country, Sr.
Wyatt Messier, Randolph, Sr.
Kevin Dowling, U-32, Fr.
Mack Briglin, Thetford, Jr.
David Piers, Lake Region, Jr.
James Sanborn, Lyndon Sr.
Cabot Hart, Montpelier, Jr.
