Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2021 All-Capital Softball Teams

2021 ALL-CAPITAL SOFTBALL TEAMS
As voted on by the league’s coaches.
Capital Champion: Oxbow
Player of the Year: Kelleigh Simpson, Lyndon, Sr., P
First Team
Kelleigh Simpson, Lyndon, Sr., P
Elizabeth Guthrie, U-32, Sr., C
Allie Guthrie, U-32, Jr., 1B
Mariah Bacon, Lake Region, Soph. 2B
Aspen Longmoore, Oxbow, Sr., SS
Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon, Jr., 3B
Hadlee Allen, Oxbow, Fr., OF
Isabelle Priest, Lyndon, Jr., OF
Brydie Barton, Lyndon, Jr., OF
Second Team
Anastase Bourgeois, Oxbow, 8th, P
Taylor Menard, Lake Region, Jr., C
Emma Newland, Lyndon, Jr., 2B
Cady Burgess, U-32, Sr., SS
Lily Lahaye, Oxbow, Fr., 3B
Anzley Crafts, Lake Region, Sr., OF
Tyra Scelza, Fr., Lake Region, OF
Caitlin McGinley, U-32, Soph., OF
Honorable Mention
Jaydin Royer, Lyndon, Fr., P
Sage Winner, U-32, Sr., C
Ashley Proteau, Harwood, Sr., SS
Kiki Hayward, U-32, Soph. 3B
Maya Auger, Lake Region, Fr., OF
