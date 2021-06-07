Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2021 All-Capital Softball Teams
Senior star Kelleigh Simpson fires a pitch during Lyndon's 11-0 win over visiting North Country in a softball game at James Patrick Brown Memorial Field on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Simpson threw a perfect game, fanning 18 of the 21 batters she faced. LI moved to 3-0 on the season. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

2021 ALL-CAPITAL SOFTBALL TEAMS

As voted on by the league’s coaches.

Capital Champion: Oxbow

Player of the Year: Kelleigh Simpson, Lyndon, Sr., P

First Team

Kelleigh Simpson, Lyndon, Sr., P

Elizabeth Guthrie, U-32, Sr., C

Allie Guthrie, U-32, Jr., 1B

Mariah Bacon, Lake Region, Soph. 2B

Aspen Longmoore, Oxbow, Sr., SS

Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon, Jr., 3B

Hadlee Allen, Oxbow, Fr., OF

Isabelle Priest, Lyndon, Jr., OF

Brydie Barton, Lyndon, Jr., OF

Second Team

Anastase Bourgeois, Oxbow, 8th, P

Taylor Menard, Lake Region, Jr., C

Emma Newland, Lyndon, Jr., 2B

Cady Burgess, U-32, Sr., SS

Lily Lahaye, Oxbow, Fr., 3B

Anzley Crafts, Lake Region, Sr., OF

Tyra Scelza, Fr., Lake Region, OF

Caitlin McGinley, U-32, Soph., OF

Honorable Mention

Jaydin Royer, Lyndon, Fr., P

Sage Winner, U-32, Sr., C

Ashley Proteau, Harwood, Sr., SS

Kiki Hayward, U-32, Soph. 3B

Maya Auger, Lake Region, Fr., OF

