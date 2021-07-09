Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2021 All-Metro Softball Teams
St. J second baseman Taylor Farnsworth was named to the All-Metro first team. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

2021 ALL-METRO SOFTBALL TEAMS

As voted on by the league’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher

Emily Borrazzo, South Burlington

Natalee Harvey, Missisquoi

Maren McGinn, BFA-St. Albans

Catcher

Taylor Baldwin, BFA-St. Albans

Brynn Coughlin, Colchester

First base

Katie Bruyns, Essex

Lilian Kittridge, St. Johnsbury

Abigail Paquette, Missisquoi

Second base

Taylor Farnsworth, St. Johnsbury

Cece Marquis, North Country

Shortstop

Alexandra Brouillette, Missisquoi

Cora Thomas, BFA-St. Albans

Third base

Korey Champney, North Country

Kylie Neveau, BFA-St. Albans

Outfield

Caitlyn Dasaro, BFA-St. Albans

Sofie Richland, South Burlington

Molly Smith, St. Albans

Utility

Makenna Hughes, BFA-St. Albans

Ava Towers, Colchester

——

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher

Emily Augostino, Essex

Delaney Rankin, St. Johnsbury

Catcher

Adrianna Lemieux, St. Johnsbury

Jessie Rose, Essex

First base

Ava Robare, Colchester

Second base

Taylor Arnold, South Burlington

Emily Graham, Missisquoi

Shortstop

Madison Booska, Colchester

Tori Smith, South Burlington

Third base

Riley Fadden-Duprey, Missisquoi

Miah Lafayette, South Burlington

Kyara Rutledge, St. Johnsbury

Outfield

Devon Cherry, South Burlington

Madison Conley, Missisquoi

Alexis Duranleau, St. Johnsbury

——

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher

Amanda Gagne, Champlain Valley

Chloe Palmer, Colchester

Catcher

Kate Boget, Champlain Valley

Hailey Pothier, North Country

Emma Stevens, South Burlington

Rhianna Sweeney, Missisquoi

Second base

Emma Sabourin, Essex

Shortstop

Emo Aboukhalil, Essex

Third base

Anna Sabourin, Essex

Outfield

Cailey Appenzeller, Essex

Taylor Detch, Essex

Paige Winter, Essex

