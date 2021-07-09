Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2021 All-Metro Softball Teams

2021 ALL-METRO SOFTBALL TEAMS
As voted on by the league’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher
Emily Borrazzo, South Burlington
Natalee Harvey, Missisquoi
Maren McGinn, BFA-St. Albans
Catcher
Taylor Baldwin, BFA-St. Albans
Brynn Coughlin, Colchester
First base
Katie Bruyns, Essex
Lilian Kittridge, St. Johnsbury
Abigail Paquette, Missisquoi
Second base
Taylor Farnsworth, St. Johnsbury
Cece Marquis, North Country
Shortstop
Alexandra Brouillette, Missisquoi
Cora Thomas, BFA-St. Albans
Third base
Korey Champney, North Country
Kylie Neveau, BFA-St. Albans
Outfield
Caitlyn Dasaro, BFA-St. Albans
Sofie Richland, South Burlington
Molly Smith, St. Albans
Utility
Makenna Hughes, BFA-St. Albans
Ava Towers, Colchester
——
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher
Emily Augostino, Essex
Delaney Rankin, St. Johnsbury
Catcher
Adrianna Lemieux, St. Johnsbury
Jessie Rose, Essex
First base
Ava Robare, Colchester
Second base
Taylor Arnold, South Burlington
Emily Graham, Missisquoi
Shortstop
Madison Booska, Colchester
Tori Smith, South Burlington
Third base
Riley Fadden-Duprey, Missisquoi
Miah Lafayette, South Burlington
Kyara Rutledge, St. Johnsbury
Outfield
Devon Cherry, South Burlington
Madison Conley, Missisquoi
Alexis Duranleau, St. Johnsbury
——
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher
Amanda Gagne, Champlain Valley
Chloe Palmer, Colchester
Catcher
Kate Boget, Champlain Valley
Hailey Pothier, North Country
Emma Stevens, South Burlington
Rhianna Sweeney, Missisquoi
Second base
Emma Sabourin, Essex
Shortstop
Emo Aboukhalil, Essex
Third base
Anna Sabourin, Essex
Outfield
Cailey Appenzeller, Essex
Taylor Detch, Essex
Paige Winter, Essex
