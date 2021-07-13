Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2021 All-Mountain Baseball Teams
Buy Now

Lyle Rooney takes the field during Hardwick's 9-3 win over the St. Johnsbury Phillies in a Babe Ruth 15U game at Hazen Union High School on Monday, July 13, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

2021 ALL-MOUNTAIN BASEBALL TEAMS

As voted on by the league’s coaches.

Co-Mountain League Players of the Year

Lyle Rooney, Hazen

Ben Alekson, Peoples

First Team

Evan Dennis, Soph. ,Blue Mountain

Ricky Fennimore, Soph., Blue Mountain

Tyler Rivard, Soph., Hazen

Lyle Rooney, Soph., Hazen

Ethan Shopland, Sr. ,Hazen

Adam Gertes, Northfield

Ben Alekson, Peoples

Landon Dubie, Peoples

Xavier Wood, Richford

Max Dexter, Sr., Williamstown

Second Team

John Dennis, Jr., Blue Mountain

Collin Punderson, Sr., Blue Mountain

Joe Schlesinger, Jr., Danville

Jacob Baesemann, Sr., Danville

Jadon Baker, Soph. Hazen

Carter Allen, Northfield

Jack Lund, Peoples

Augie Leven, Peoples

Hayden Frazee, Peoples

Will Steinhour, Richford

Nathan Lafromboise, Richford

Gabe Dexter, Jr., Williamstown

Third Team

Ethan Gilding, Jr., Blue Mountain

Ryan Gardner, Sr., Blue Mountain

Caleb Nelson, Sr., Danville

Jonn Morgan, So., Danville

Andrew Menard, Fr., Hazen

Tyson Davison, Jr., Hazen

Jameson Presten, Northfield

Chandler Follensbee, Peoples

Alex Lanpher, Peoples

Benjamin Greenwood, Richford

Jacob Clawson, Richford

Jaymeson Locarno, Soph., Williamstown

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.