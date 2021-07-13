Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2021 All-Mountain Baseball Teams

2021 ALL-MOUNTAIN BASEBALL TEAMS
As voted on by the league’s coaches.
Co-Mountain League Players of the Year
Lyle Rooney, Hazen
Ben Alekson, Peoples
First Team
Evan Dennis, Soph. ,Blue Mountain
Ricky Fennimore, Soph., Blue Mountain
Tyler Rivard, Soph., Hazen
Lyle Rooney, Soph., Hazen
Ethan Shopland, Sr. ,Hazen
Adam Gertes, Northfield
Ben Alekson, Peoples
Landon Dubie, Peoples
Xavier Wood, Richford
Max Dexter, Sr., Williamstown
Second Team
John Dennis, Jr., Blue Mountain
Collin Punderson, Sr., Blue Mountain
Joe Schlesinger, Jr., Danville
Jacob Baesemann, Sr., Danville
Jadon Baker, Soph. Hazen
Carter Allen, Northfield
Jack Lund, Peoples
Augie Leven, Peoples
Hayden Frazee, Peoples
Will Steinhour, Richford
Nathan Lafromboise, Richford
Gabe Dexter, Jr., Williamstown
Third Team
Ethan Gilding, Jr., Blue Mountain
Ryan Gardner, Sr., Blue Mountain
Caleb Nelson, Sr., Danville
Jonn Morgan, So., Danville
Andrew Menard, Fr., Hazen
Tyson Davison, Jr., Hazen
Jameson Presten, Northfield
Chandler Follensbee, Peoples
Alex Lanpher, Peoples
Benjamin Greenwood, Richford
Jacob Clawson, Richford
Jaymeson Locarno, Soph., Williamstown
