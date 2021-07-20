You are the owner of this article.
Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2021 All-Mountain Softball Teams

Vermont H.S. Coaches' 2021 All-Mountain Softball Teams
Danville junior Zoe Crocker. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

2021 ALL-MOUNTAIN SOFTBALL TEAMS

As voted on by the league’s coaches.

First Team

Karli Blood, Blue Mountain

Lauren Joy, Blue Mountain

Paige Hale, Danville

Carlie Beliveau, Danville

Zoe Crocker, Danville

Delaney Fowler, Twinfield

Paige Lagerstedt, Northfield

Mychaela Watson, Peoples

Abigail Adams, Richford

Hailey Brickey, Williamstown

Brianna McLaughlin, Williamstown

Second Team

Jordan Alley, Blue Mountain

Rylie Cadieux, Danville

Cassidy Kittredge, Danville

Maddison, Duke Twinfield

Mya Sanders, Northfield

Abigail Jarvis, Northfield

Tiffany Rayne-Parker, Peoples

Olivia Hatch, Richford

Talia McCray, Richford

Hunter Covey, Williamstown

Eliza Dwinell, Williamstown

Honorable Mention

Jessica Holmes, Blue Mountain

Maggie Emerson, Blue Mountain

Ava Marshia, Danville

Makayla Quintin, Twinfield

Piper Mattsson, Northfield

Olivia Davison, Peoples

Alexus Isham, Williamstown

Courtney Townsend, Williamstown

