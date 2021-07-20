Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2021 All-Mountain Softball Teams

2021 ALL-MOUNTAIN SOFTBALL TEAMS
As voted on by the league’s coaches.
First Team
Karli Blood, Blue Mountain
Lauren Joy, Blue Mountain
Paige Hale, Danville
Carlie Beliveau, Danville
Zoe Crocker, Danville
Delaney Fowler, Twinfield
Paige Lagerstedt, Northfield
Mychaela Watson, Peoples
Abigail Adams, Richford
Hailey Brickey, Williamstown
Brianna McLaughlin, Williamstown
Second Team
Jordan Alley, Blue Mountain
Rylie Cadieux, Danville
Cassidy Kittredge, Danville
Maddison, Duke Twinfield
Mya Sanders, Northfield
Abigail Jarvis, Northfield
Tiffany Rayne-Parker, Peoples
Olivia Hatch, Richford
Talia McCray, Richford
Hunter Covey, Williamstown
Eliza Dwinell, Williamstown
Honorable Mention
Jessica Holmes, Blue Mountain
Maggie Emerson, Blue Mountain
Ava Marshia, Danville
Makayla Quintin, Twinfield
Piper Mattsson, Northfield
Olivia Davison, Peoples
Alexus Isham, Williamstown
Courtney Townsend, Williamstown
