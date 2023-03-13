The 2023 All-Capital girls basketball teams were revealed recently, as selected by the team’s coaches.
Lake Region senior guard Sakoya Sweeney was named Capital player of the year for a second straight winter.
The reigning Caledonian-Record girls hoops player of the year led the Rangers in points (18.4), shooting percentage (46%), free-throw shooting (73%), assists (2.5) and steals (3.7) and was second in rebounds at (5.7).
“There were some really high-quality players in the Capital this year and for Sakoya to win this award is a great honor for her,” LRU coach Joe Houston said. “I was talking to one of the other coaches in the league after he had come and scouted us and he said, ‘I knew what she could do on the court, but sitting behind your bench and hearing her talk to and cheer on her teammates in a game where you guys were struggling really impressed me.’
“I think it’s those little things she does that make her so deserving. Everyone is aware of her ability to handle and score the basketball, but she’s a well-rounded player who put the team first always.”
Lyndon’s Brooke’lyn Robinson was named to the first team while teammate Delaney Raymond, a senior guard, earned honorable mention in a tough division.
The full list is below:
2022-23 All-Capital Division Girls Basketball Team
