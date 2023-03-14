No. 3 North Country knocks off previously-unbeaten No. 2 Fair Haven 67-66 in overtime in a Division II basketball semifinal at Barre Auditorium on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The Falcons advance to face defending champion and No. 4 Montpelier in Saturday’s state final. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
No. 3 North Country knocks off previously-unbeaten No. 2 Fair Haven 67-66 in overtime in a Division II basketball semifinal at Barre Auditorium on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The Falcons advance to face defending champion and No. 4 Montpelier in Saturday’s state final. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
North Country was a game away from raising the program’s first-ever boys basketball state championship, finishing off a 21-win season with its second D-II title game appearance in three seasons.
Before the Falcons made their fourth straight trip to the Barre Auditorium for Wednesday’s semifinal — a 67-66 overtime thriller over previously unbeaten Fair Haven — the Lake Division announced that NCU had swept the league’s major awards.
Senior Cooper Brueck was named player of the year and Jeremiah Melhuish was tabbed coach of the year following his first season leading NCU.
Brueck, a do-it-all guard with size, strength and speed, was a force for the Falcons all season. He averaged a team-leading 16.2 points per game and topped the 20-point plateau six times.
Melhuish guided the Falcons to an 18-2 regular season, the three-seed in D-II, and a birth in the championship game — only NC’s second-ever.
Senior Jorden Driver and junior Brayden Pepin were named to the Lake’s second team, and sophomore Haidin Chilafoux was an honorable-mention choice.
Driver averaged just over double-digit points during the regular season but turned it on late, averaging 16.3 a contest during the postseason. Pepin (6.0 ppg) was tabbed one of Melhuish’s X-factors this season, and Chilafoux (11.7 ppg) was the team’s second-leading scorer.
Lake Division Awards
As selected by the league’s coaches
Player of the Year: Cooper Brueck, North Country.
Coach of the Year: Jeremiah Melhuish, North Country.
