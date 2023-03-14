North Country was a game away from raising the program’s first-ever boys basketball state championship, finishing off a 21-win season with its second D-II title game appearance in three seasons.

Before the Falcons made their fourth straight trip to the Barre Auditorium for Wednesday’s semifinal — a 67-66 overtime thriller over previously unbeaten Fair Haven — the Lake Division announced that NCU had swept the league’s major awards.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.