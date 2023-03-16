Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2023 All-Metro Girls Hoops Teams: St. Johnsbury’s Wilkins, Huntington Haul In Top Honors

The St. Johnsbury girls basketball team enjoyed a breakout season this winter.
Two of its leaders on Wednesday cleaned up top honors.
Junior guard Hayden Wilkins was named Metro Division player of the year while third-year SJA coach Jade Huntington was dubbed the league’s top coach — accolades chosen by the league’s coaches.
Wilkins, the hard-nosed, sharp-shooting guard averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 deflections per game this season for the Hilltoppers, who came within one win of a state championship.
Wilkins helped carry St. J to the Division I final, hitting a game-tying shot in regulation and the game-winning 3 in overtime as the Hilltoppers upset Rutland in the semifinals at Patrick Gymnasium. SJA lost in the state final to Champlain Valley.
“This award is truly an honor and means so much to me,” Wilkins said. “I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without my teammates and all of their support throughout the year. At the beginning of the season, I told my coach I was playing this year for my grandfather, who had passed away at the beginning of the season, for my teammates and for myself to strive to be the best version of myself and to help take this team as far as we could go. I did all of those things and it turned into a fantastic year because I was playing for all of the right reasons — for the love of the game and the respect for myself and others.”
Wilkins led St. J to 15 wins, the No. 3 seed in the tournament and was featured on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays after hitting a pair of long-distance buzzer beaters, one from half court, in a regular-season win over Burlington at Patrick Gym.
“She committed herself more than she ever has to become a more complete player both offensively and defensively, Huntington said. “It is great to see Hayden earn the respect of the league this season over some very talented players in the Metro.”
Huntington took over the program during the COVID-shortened 2021 season and has steadily built back the program, going from 3-6 in her first year to 10-7 last season to 15 wins and a spot in the state championship game this winter.
“It is a wonderful compliment to be voted by the coaches in the league who I have the utmost respect for, given all of their hard work and many talents from the sidelines,” Huntington said. “This was a fantastic season due to the fact that I am blessed to have such hardworking, wonderful young women to work with in the gym. It is truly a pleasure and the very best part of my day. My coaching staff in Laurie and Patricia Lang and Bruce Bunnell made this year even better with all of their extra support and countless hours of commitment to making us better every day.
“We did this together all year, and we would not have been as successful as we were without everyone, each player and each coach, being all in. No coach is successful going it alone.”
Hilltoppers Cassidy Kittredge and Kaia Anderson, meanwhile, landed on the Metro honorable mention team.
——
Metro Division League Awards
As selected by the league’s coaches:
Player of the Year
Hayden Wilkins, St. Johnsbury
Coach of the Year
Jade Huntington, St. Johnsbury
——
First Team
Addi Hunter, Champlain Valley
Kelli Cieplicki, Rice
Bree McDonald, Burlington
Cherise Shamp, Mt. Mansfield
Breya Montague, Essex
——
Second Team
Alli Fullem, Mt. Mansfield
Elyse Berger, Champlain Valley
Bianca Williams, Essex
Nylah Mitchell, Burlington
Elyse MacDonough, Rice
——
Honorable Mention
Ruby Dasaro, BFA-St. Albans
Cassidy Kittredge, St. Johnsbury
Alexa Rabidoux, Essex
Gabby Spagnuolo-Chawla, Essex
Kaia Anderson, St. Johnsbury
Brianna Brownell, Mt. Mansfield
Aleah Staley, South Burlington
