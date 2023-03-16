Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2023 All-Metro Girls Hoops Teams: St. Johnsbury’s Wilkins, Huntington Haul In Top Honors
Buy Now

Hayden Wilkins and her teammates celebrate after third-seeded St. Johnsbury knocked off No. 2 Rutland 50-47 in overtime in a Division I semifinal at Patrick Gymnasium on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Wilkins hit the game-tying jumper in regulation and the go-ahead 3 late in overtime to send the Hilltoppers to Friday night's state final, a clash with top-ranked Champlain Valley. Wilkins on Wednesday was named Metro Division player of the year. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The St. Johnsbury girls basketball team enjoyed a breakout season this winter.

Two of its leaders on Wednesday cleaned up top honors.

Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2023 All-Metro Girls Hoops Teams: St. Johnsbury’s Wilkins, Huntington Haul In Top Honors
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury's Jade Huntington and Champlain Valley's Ute Otley share a hug following the Division I girls basketball championship, a 43-29 Redhawk win, at Patrick Gym on Friday, March 3, 2023. It marked the first time since 1990 that a D-I girls basketball championship game featured two women head coaches. Huntington on Wednesday was named the Metro Division coach of the year. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.