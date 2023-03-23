Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2023 All-State Nordic/Alpine Ski Teams
Buy Now

St. J's Sisu Lange competes in the Vermont nordic skiing championships at Rikert Nordic Center in Ripton on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Photo by Paul Lamontagne)

The Vermont coaches’ associations for Nordic and alpine skiing recently unveiled their all-state teams from the 2022-23 high school season.

The all-state squads are based on individual performances from this year’s state championship meets.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.