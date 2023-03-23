Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2023 All-State Nordic/Alpine Ski Teams

The Vermont coaches’ associations for Nordic and alpine skiing recently unveiled their all-state teams from the 2022-23 high school season.
The all-state squads are based on individual performances from this year’s state championship meets.
The teams:
NORDIC
Division I Girls
Gillian Fairfax, Burlington
Greta Kilburn, Burlington
Elsa Sanborn, Burlington
Tanis White, Mt. Anthony
Ruth Krebs, St. Johnsbury
Paige Poirier, South Burlington
Stella Laird, Champlain Valley
Eden White, Mt. Anthony
Ava Whitney, Brattleboro
Finley Barker, Mt. Mansfield
Honorable Mention
Seven Bowen, Mt. Mansfield
Elyse Altland, Mt. Anthony
Corinna Hobbs, Champlain Valley
Katherine Normandeau, Brattleboro
Aurora Rella-Neill, Mt. Anthony
——
Division I Boys
Luke Rizio, Mt. Anthony
Brady Morigeau, Mt. Mansfield
Riley Thurber, Mt. Anthony
Peter McKenna, Mt. Anthony
Kai Donnelly, Burlington
Finnegan Payne, Mt. Anthony
Taylor Carlson, Mt. Mansfield
Matthew Servin, Champlain Valley
Jonah Gorman, Mt. Mansfield
Sisu Lange, St. Johnsbury
Honorable Mention
Charles Krebs, St. Johnsbury
Silas Rella-Neill, Mt. Anthony
Owen Deale, Champlain Valley
Jack Crum, Champlain Valley
Anders Johnson, Champlain Valley
——
Division II Girls
Clare Serrano, U-32
Beth McIntosh, Middlebury
Ava Schneider, Middlebury
Amelia Circosta, Hazen
Mary Harrington, Middlebury
Julia Thurston, Harwood
Anika Leahy, Craftsbury
Margaret Voisin, Montpelier
Lia Robinson, Middlebury
Anja Rand, Montpelier
Honorable Mention
Sara McGill, Montpelier
Jane MIller-Arsenault, U-32
Izzy Cellini, Woodstock
Norah Wilcox, U-32
Mae Searles, Lamoille
——
Division II Boys
James Underwood, Woodstock
Baxter Harrington, Middlebury
Sage Grossi, Montpelier
Eliot Schneider, Middlebury
Leo Circosta, Hazen
Cormac Leahy, Craftsbury
Quinn Uva, Woodstock
Steven Supan, Montpelier
Indy Metcalf, Harwood
Cyrus Hansen, U-32
Honorable Mention
Lincoln Miller, White River Valley
Trey Bosworth, Middlebury
Sam Brondyke, Montpelier
Luke Murphy, Montpelier
Joey Sluka, Woodstock
——
ALPINE
Girls
Blythe Fitch-O’Leary, Independent
Emmy Foote, Mt. Mansfield
Ella Lisle, Champlain Valley
Dicey Manning, Champlain Valley
Chloe Masillo, Woodstock
Addison Bartley, Champlain Valley
Carly Strobeck, Champlain Valley
Rachel Bialowoz, Champlain Valley
Cara Gagliardi, Mt. Mansfield
Tanner Gregory, Stowe
Tela Haskell, Rice
Alex Faucher, Burr and Burton
Honorable Mention
Charlotte Stevens, Stowe
Kendall MacLeod, Lamoille
Lucy Andrus, Stowe
Elizabeth Nostrand, Champlain Valley
——
Boys
Sebastian Bronk, Champlain Valley
Ari Diamond, Champlain Valley
Jake Strobeck, Champlain Valley
Rex Jewell, South Burlington
Ray Hagios, Champlain Valley
Bode Wood, Woodstock
George Francisco, Champlain Valley
Lev Dransfield, Mt. Mansfield
Cyrus Goetze, Mt. Mansfield
Stokely Puleio, Lamoille
Kyle Harned, Rutland
Sawyer Nelson, Rutland
Honorable Mention
Eben Gifford, Mt. Mansfield
JP Marhefka, Stowe
Edwin Stephenson, St. Johnsbury
Alden Endres, Champlain Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.