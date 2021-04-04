Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Capital Boys Hoops Teams

2021 ALL-CAPITAL BOYS HOOPS TEAMS
As selected by league coaches.
Player of the Year: Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier
Coach of the Year: Nick Foster, Montpelier
First Team
Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier
Tyler Ricker, Montpelier
Eli Dunnet, Thetford
Shane Royer, Lamoille
Bryce Illsey, Oxbow
Second Team
Owen Kellington, U-32
Thomas Parrot, Williamstown
Anthony Engelhard, U-32
Rashid Nikiema, Montpelier
Will Bruzzese, Montpelier
Honorable Mention
Aiden Hawkins, U-32
Jackson Stanton, Lamoille
Wyatt Messier, Randolph
James Sanborn, Lyndon
Jacob McCoy, U-32
