Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Capital Boys Hoops Teams

James Sanborn heads out during player introductions during Lyndon's 68-41 win over Oxbow in the Vermont basketball 2021 season opener at Alumni Gymnasium on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

2021 ALL-CAPITAL BOYS HOOPS TEAMS

As selected by league coaches.

Player of the Year: Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier

Coach of the Year: Nick Foster, Montpelier

First Team

Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier

Tyler Ricker, Montpelier

Eli Dunnet, Thetford

Shane Royer, Lamoille

Bryce Illsey, Oxbow

Second Team

Owen Kellington, U-32

Thomas Parrot, Williamstown

Anthony Engelhard, U-32

Rashid Nikiema, Montpelier

Will Bruzzese, Montpelier

Honorable Mention

Aiden Hawkins, U-32

Jackson Stanton, Lamoille

Wyatt Messier, Randolph

James Sanborn, Lyndon

Jacob McCoy, U-32

