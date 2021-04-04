Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Capital Girls Hoops Teams

Coach Joe Houston, Tia Martinez (22) and top-seeded Lake Region celebrate their 53-37 win over No. 3 Vergennes at Barre Auditorium on Saturday, March 27, 2021, capping an undefeated season and claiming their second straight Division III title. Martinez earned Player of the Year honors while Houston was named Coach of the Year in the Capital Division. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

2021 Capital Division All-League Girls Hoops Teams

League coaches vote for the top 10 players not on their team, top three players from their own team, and their three top opposing coaches. Player of the Year is considered a first-team selection.

Player of the Year

Tia Martinez, Lake Region

Coach of the Year

Joe Houston, Lake Region

First Team

Robin Nelson, Lake Region

Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon

Emma Parkin, Oxbow

Ashley Proteau, Harwood

Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region

Second Team

Emma Colby, Thetford

Casey Flye, U-32

Heidi Tinker, Lamoille

Brianna McLaughlin, Williamstown

Brooke’lyn Robinson, Lyndon

Honorable Mention

Namya Benjamin, Thetford

Olivia Lewis, Lyndon

Ciera Sweet, Williamstown

Kelsey Smith, Thetford

Alaina Beauregard, U-32

