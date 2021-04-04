Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Capital Girls Hoops Teams

2021 Capital Division All-League Girls Hoops Teams
League coaches vote for the top 10 players not on their team, top three players from their own team, and their three top opposing coaches. Player of the Year is considered a first-team selection.
Player of the Year
Tia Martinez, Lake Region
Coach of the Year
Joe Houston, Lake Region
First Team
Robin Nelson, Lake Region
Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon
Emma Parkin, Oxbow
Ashley Proteau, Harwood
Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region
Second Team
Emma Colby, Thetford
Casey Flye, U-32
Heidi Tinker, Lamoille
Brianna McLaughlin, Williamstown
Brooke’lyn Robinson, Lyndon
Honorable Mention
Namya Benjamin, Thetford
Olivia Lewis, Lyndon
Ciera Sweet, Williamstown
Kelsey Smith, Thetford
Alaina Beauregard, U-32
