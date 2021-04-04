Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Lake Boys Hoops Teams

2021 BOYS ALL-LAKE DIVISION TEAMS
As selected by the league’s coaches.
Player of the Year: Kyle Brown, Milton, Sr.
Coach of the Year: John Gunn, North Country
First Team
Owen McKinstry, Enosburg, Sr.
Kyle Brown, Milton, Sr.
Griffin Paradee, Mt. Abe, Sr.
Corbin Brueck, North Country, Sr.
Tyler Bergmans, Vergennes, Fr.
Patrick Walker, Missisquoi, Sr.
Karic Riche, Middlebury, Sr.
Second Team
Shea Howrigan, Enosburg, Jr.
Brandon Dallas Jr., Milton, Sr.
Henry Cogswell, Mt. Abe, Jr.
Cayde Micknak, North Country, Jr.
Hayden Bowen, Vergennes, Jr.
Charlie Yates, St. Albans, Jr.
Gabe Unwin, Missisquoi, Sr.
Max Alberts, Middlebury, Soph.
Honorable Mention
Devyn Gleason, Enosburg, Soph.
Colin Mathis, Milton, Jr.
Koby LaRose, Mt. Abe, Sr.
Austin Giroux, North Country, Jr.
Case Ballard, St. Albans, Sr.
Penn Riney, Middlebury, Soph.
