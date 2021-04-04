Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Lake Boys Hoops Teams

North Country's John Gunn. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

2021 BOYS ALL-LAKE DIVISION TEAMS

As selected by the league’s coaches.

Player of the Year: Kyle Brown, Milton, Sr.

Coach of the Year: John Gunn, North Country

First Team

Owen McKinstry, Enosburg, Sr.

Kyle Brown, Milton, Sr.

Griffin Paradee, Mt. Abe, Sr.

Corbin Brueck, North Country, Sr.

Tyler Bergmans, Vergennes, Fr.

Patrick Walker, Missisquoi, Sr.

Karic Riche, Middlebury, Sr.

Second Team

Shea Howrigan, Enosburg, Jr.

Brandon Dallas Jr., Milton, Sr.

Henry Cogswell, Mt. Abe, Jr.

Cayde Micknak, North Country, Jr.

Hayden Bowen, Vergennes, Jr.

Charlie Yates, St. Albans, Jr.

Gabe Unwin, Missisquoi, Sr.

Max Alberts, Middlebury, Soph.

Honorable Mention

Devyn Gleason, Enosburg, Soph.

Colin Mathis, Milton, Jr.

Koby LaRose, Mt. Abe, Sr.

Austin Giroux, North Country, Jr.

Case Ballard, St. Albans, Sr.

Penn Riney, Middlebury, Soph.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.