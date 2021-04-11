Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Lake Girls Hoops Teams

2021 GIRLS ALL-LAKE DIVISION TEAMS
As selected by the league’s coaches. No player/coach of the year selected.
First Team
Riann Fortin, North Country
Kate Gosliga, Vergennes
McKenna Marsh, North Country
Sophie Burns, Enosburg
Cherise Shamp, Mt. Mansfield
Second Team
Ele Sellers, Middlebury
Emily Adams, Enosburg
Sofia Bitukendja, Winooski
Felicia Poirier, Vergennes
Nicole Norton, Colchester
Honorable Mention
Kiara Mack, Winooski
Ryleigh Garrow, Colchester
Jada Diamond, Mt. Mansfield
Meadow Worthley, Mt. Mansfield
Mallorie Chalmers, Milton
