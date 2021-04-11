Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Lake Girls Hoops Teams

North Country's McKenna Marsh was named first-team All-Lake. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

2021 GIRLS ALL-LAKE DIVISION TEAMS

As selected by the league’s coaches. No player/coach of the year selected.

First Team

Riann Fortin, North Country

Kate Gosliga, Vergennes

McKenna Marsh, North Country

Sophie Burns, Enosburg

Cherise Shamp, Mt. Mansfield

Second Team

Ele Sellers, Middlebury

Emily Adams, Enosburg

Sofia Bitukendja, Winooski

Felicia Poirier, Vergennes

Nicole Norton, Colchester

Honorable Mention

Kiara Mack, Winooski

Ryleigh Garrow, Colchester

Jada Diamond, Mt. Mansfield

Meadow Worthley, Mt. Mansfield

Mallorie Chalmers, Milton

