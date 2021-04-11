Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Metro Boys Hoops Teams

2021 BOYS ALL-METRO DIVISION TEAMS
As selected by the league’s coaches.
Player of the Year
Michel Ndayishimiye, Rice
C0-Coaches of the Year
Paul Pecor, Rice and Mike Osborne, CVU
First Team
Michel Ndayishimiye, Rice
Khalon Taylor, South Burlington
Sharif Sharif, Rice
Devin Rogers, CVU
Tyler Gammon, South Burlington
Second Team
Judah Land, Rice
Aiden Paquette, Essex
Jonah Cattaneo, South Burlington
Seth Jackson, Burlington
Fritz Hauser, St Johnsbury
Honorable Mention
Andrew Goodrich, Essex
Mo Awayle, Rice
Alex Provost, CVU
Amari Fraser, Burlington
Maliek Everett, MMU
