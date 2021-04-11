Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Metro Boys Hoops Teams

St. Johnsbury junior forward Fritz Hauser was named second-team All-Metro. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

2021 BOYS ALL-METRO DIVISION TEAMS

As selected by the league’s coaches.

Player of the Year

Michel Ndayishimiye, Rice

C0-Coaches of the Year

Paul Pecor, Rice and Mike Osborne, CVU

First Team

Michel Ndayishimiye, Rice

Khalon Taylor, South Burlington

Sharif Sharif, Rice

Devin Rogers, CVU

Tyler Gammon, South Burlington

Second Team

Judah Land, Rice

Aiden Paquette, Essex

Jonah Cattaneo, South Burlington

Seth Jackson, Burlington

Fritz Hauser, St Johnsbury

Honorable Mention

Andrew Goodrich, Essex

Mo Awayle, Rice

Alex Provost, CVU

Amari Fraser, Burlington

Maliek Everett, MMU

