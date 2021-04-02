Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Metro Girls Hoops Teams

St. Johnsbury freshman guard Hayden Wilkins was named All-Metro honorable mention. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

2020-21 ALL-METRO GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

As voted on by the league’s coaches.

Player of the Year

Catherine Gilwee, CVU

Coach of the Year

Ryan Navin, South Burlington

First Team

Kale Tornwini, Burlington

Paige Winter, Essex

Maren McGinn, BFA St. Albans

Caitlyn Dasaro, BFA St. Albans

Ella Decelles, Burlington

Second Team

Anna Sabourin, Essex

Shelby Companion, CVU

Megan Knudsen, South Burlington

Jocelyn Land, Rice

Emma Sabourin, Essex

Honorable Mention

Elyse MacDonough, Rice

Madison Reagan, CVU

Natalie Folland, Spaulding

Cassie Beste, Burlington

Josie Pecor, CVU

Sage MacAuley, Spaulding

Mackenzie Moore, BFA St. Albans

Kelli Cieplicki, Rice

Polly Currier, St. Johnsbury

Hayden Wilkins, St. Johnsbury

Alexis Kittell, BFA St. Albans

Mercedes Rozzi, South Burlington

