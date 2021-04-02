Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Metro Girls Hoops Teams

2020-21 ALL-METRO GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS
As voted on by the league’s coaches.
Player of the Year
Catherine Gilwee, CVU
Coach of the Year
Ryan Navin, South Burlington
First Team
Kale Tornwini, Burlington
Paige Winter, Essex
Maren McGinn, BFA St. Albans
Caitlyn Dasaro, BFA St. Albans
Ella Decelles, Burlington
Second Team
Anna Sabourin, Essex
Shelby Companion, CVU
Megan Knudsen, South Burlington
Jocelyn Land, Rice
Emma Sabourin, Essex
Honorable Mention
Elyse MacDonough, Rice
Madison Reagan, CVU
Natalie Folland, Spaulding
Cassie Beste, Burlington
Josie Pecor, CVU
Sage MacAuley, Spaulding
Mackenzie Moore, BFA St. Albans
Kelli Cieplicki, Rice
Polly Currier, St. Johnsbury
Hayden Wilkins, St. Johnsbury
Alexis Kittell, BFA St. Albans
Mercedes Rozzi, South Burlington
