2021 BOYS ALL-MOUNTAIN LEAGUE TEAMS

As selected by the league’s coaches.

Player of the Year

Isaiah Baker, Hazen, Sr., G

Coach of the Year

Jason Brigham, Danville

First Team

Isaiah Baker, Hazen

Trevon Bradley, Winooski

Carl Bruso, BFA-Fairfax

Charlie Viet, Peoples

Ethan Gould, Danville

Second Team

Daniel Lyden, Stowe

Tamirat Tomlinson, Peoples

Sharras McIver, Winooski

Jadon Baker, Hazen

Adam King, Northfield

Honorable Mention

Christian Young, Danville

Max Gordon, Winooski

William Stienhour, Richford

Luke Farley, Stowe

Owen Demar, BFA-Fairfax

