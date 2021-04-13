2021 BOYS ALL-MOUNTAIN LEAGUE TEAMS
As selected by the league’s coaches.
Player of the Year
Isaiah Baker, Hazen, Sr., G
Coach of the Year
Jason Brigham, Danville
First Team
Isaiah Baker, Hazen
Trevon Bradley, Winooski
Carl Bruso, BFA-Fairfax
Charlie Viet, Peoples
Ethan Gould, Danville
Second Team
Daniel Lyden, Stowe
Tamirat Tomlinson, Peoples
Sharras McIver, Winooski
Jadon Baker, Hazen
Adam King, Northfield
Honorable Mention
Christian Young, Danville
Max Gordon, Winooski
William Stienhour, Richford
Luke Farley, Stowe
Owen Demar, BFA-Fairfax
