Vermont H.S. Coaches' Boys All-State Ultimate Teams

The 2023 boys Ultimate all-state teams have been announced, as selected by the Vermont Coaches' Association. St. Johnsbury senior Kaelen Glentz Brush was the lone local to earn a spot on the list, claiming first-team honors. The full all-state list is below. BOYSFirst TeamInnocent Ndikuriyo, BurlingtonThomas Garavelli, Champlain ValleyBeorn Morrow-Caron, MontpelierKellen Sleamaker, Mount MansfieldMax Fontana, South BurlingtonSaksham Bhardwaj, South BurlingtonKaelen Glentz Brush, St. Johnsbury Second TeamIan Rock-Jones, BurlingtonDJ Steinman, Champlain ValleyVictor Colon, Champlain ValleyKobe Simays, ColchesterJack Houghton, MiltonOlin Duggan, MontpelierJames Bellizia, Mount MansfieldElliot Wood, RiceJacob Russell, South BurlingtonCoach of the YearSebastian Ventrone, South Burlington More from this section Vermont Unveils 2023 High School Football Schedule +2 Flood U12 Girls Capture Division I State Soccer Title 2023 Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Capital Baseball Teams Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Doyon Author email Follow Kevin Doyon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 