Vermont H.S. Field Hockey: 2020 All-Capital League Selections

2020 ALL-CAPITAL LEAGUE FIELD HOCKEY SELECTIONS
As selected by league coaches
Player of the Year
Kierra McFadden, Missisquoi Valley Union
First Team
Ireland Abdo, North Country Union
Julia Baker, North Country Union
Ella Ceppetelli, St. Johnsbury Academy
Alexis Duranleau, St. Johnsbury Academy
Sadie Bora, Lyndon Institute
Emma Newland, Lyndon Institute
Charlotte Cook, Harwood
Keirra McFadden, Missisquoi
Natalee Harvey, Missisquoi
Kaitlyn Tice, Milton
Emma Philbrook, Milton
Cece Curtin, Montpelier
Eli Muller-Moore, Montpelier
Cadence Burgess, U-32
Caitlyn Fielder, U-32
Natalie Doehla, Stowe
Skyler Graves, Stowe
Kiernan Krosfoski, Spaulding
Samantha Donahue, Spaulding
Second Team
Diamond Bussiere, North Country Union
Hannah Roberts, St. Johnsbury Academy
Emily Demers, St. Johnsbury Academy
Emily Tanner, Lyndon Institute
Jamie Fenoff, Lyndon Institute
Rachel Goodwin, Harwood
Maggie Aiken, Harwood
Denise Berger, Missisquoi
Rhianna Sweeney, Missisquoi
Ella Toner, Milton
Kate Guay, Milton
Zoie Masure, Montpelier
Erin Kelley, Montpelier
Kaelyn Hayward, U-32
Peyton Smith, U-32
Abbie Rice, Stowe
Challie Vicary, Stowe
Isabel Druzba, Spaulding
Zoe Tewksbury, Spaulding
Honorable Mention
Hannah Loukes, North Country Union
Hannah Angell, St. Johnsbury Academy
Taylor Farnsworth, St. Johnsbury Academy
Delaney Raymond, Lyndon Institute
Merry Smith, Harwood
Gwyneth Clough, Harwood
Maddy Chevalier, Missisquoi
Bella Bigelow, Missisquoi
Ashton Moshovetis, Milton
Laurie Olsaver, Milton
Gretchen Mills, Montpelier
Alex Smart, Montpelier
Natalie Beauregard, U-32
Alaina Beauregard, U-32
Stella Frame, Stowe
Regan Smith, Stowe
Olivia Rousse, Spaulding
Isabella Bevins, Spaulding
