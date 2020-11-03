Vermont H.S. Field Hockey: 2020 All-Capital League Selections

Lyndon senior Sadie Bora (3) was named a 2020 All-Capital first-team field hockey selection. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

2020 ALL-CAPITAL LEAGUE FIELD HOCKEY SELECTIONS

As selected by league coaches

Player of the Year

Kierra McFadden, Missisquoi Valley Union

First Team

Ireland Abdo, North Country Union

Julia Baker, North Country Union

Ella Ceppetelli, St. Johnsbury Academy

Alexis Duranleau, St. Johnsbury Academy

Sadie Bora, Lyndon Institute

Emma Newland, Lyndon Institute

Charlotte Cook, Harwood

Keirra McFadden, Missisquoi

Natalee Harvey, Missisquoi

Kaitlyn Tice, Milton

Emma Philbrook, Milton

Cece Curtin, Montpelier

Eli Muller-Moore, Montpelier

Cadence Burgess, U-32

Caitlyn Fielder, U-32

Natalie Doehla, Stowe

Skyler Graves, Stowe

Kiernan Krosfoski, Spaulding

Samantha Donahue, Spaulding

Second Team

Diamond Bussiere, North Country Union

Hannah Roberts, St. Johnsbury Academy

Emily Demers, St. Johnsbury Academy

Emily Tanner, Lyndon Institute

Jamie Fenoff, Lyndon Institute

Rachel Goodwin, Harwood

Maggie Aiken, Harwood

Denise Berger, Missisquoi

Rhianna Sweeney, Missisquoi

Ella Toner, Milton

Kate Guay, Milton

Zoie Masure, Montpelier

Erin Kelley, Montpelier

Kaelyn Hayward, U-32

Peyton Smith, U-32

Abbie Rice, Stowe

Challie Vicary, Stowe

Isabel Druzba, Spaulding

Zoe Tewksbury, Spaulding

Honorable Mention

Hannah Loukes, North Country Union

Hannah Angell, St. Johnsbury Academy

Taylor Farnsworth, St. Johnsbury Academy

Delaney Raymond, Lyndon Institute

Merry Smith, Harwood

Gwyneth Clough, Harwood

Maddy Chevalier, Missisquoi

Bella Bigelow, Missisquoi

Ashton Moshovetis, Milton

Laurie Olsaver, Milton

Gretchen Mills, Montpelier

Alex Smart, Montpelier

Natalie Beauregard, U-32

Alaina Beauregard, U-32

Stella Frame, Stowe

Regan Smith, Stowe

Olivia Rousse, Spaulding

Isabella Bevins, Spaulding

