Vermont H.S. Football: Final QPR Standings And Playoff Pairings

The Vermont Interscholastic Football League on Sunday unveiled playoff matchups and tentative dates for the upcoming quarterfinal rounds in all three divisions.
The proposed schedule and game times must still be finalized, according to VIFL scheduler Sean Farrell.
Below are Week 8 scores, final QPR rankings and the playoff schedule.
WEEK 8 SCORES
Thursday, Oct. 20
Essex 43, SeaWolves 19
Friday, Oct. 21
Middlebury 43, Burr and Burton 36, 2OT
Hartford 25, Rutland 0
Colchester 41, North Country 16
Mount Anthony 40, Brattleboro 23
Bellows Falls 48, Mount Mansfield 14
Fair Haven 42, Poultney 8
Springfield 16, Milton 8
Saturday, Oct. 22
Champlain Valley 42, BFA-St. Albans 14
St. Johnsbury 48, Lyndon 14
Fairfax/Lamoille 40, Rice 8
Mount Abraham 40, Oxbow 24
Windsor 43, Woodstock 26
Otter Valley 60, Missisquoi 6
U-32 20, Spaulding 19
——
WEEK 8 STANDINGS
DIVISION I
Record Overall QPR
1. Champlain Valley 7-0 17.714
2. Burr and Burton 6-2 12.125
3. Middlebury 5-3 10.000
4. Essex 5-3 9.875
5. St. Johnsbury 5-3 9.875
6. Hartford 4-4 8.125
7. Rutland 3-4 6.286
8. SeaWolves 1-7 1.500
9. BFA-St. Albans 1-7 1.125
DIVISION II
1. Bellows Falls 8-0 13.500
2. Mt. Anthony 6-2 9.000
3. Fair Haven 6-2 8.250
4. Brattleboro 5-3 8.125
5. Colchester 4-4 5.625
6. Lyndon 3-4 4.714
7. North Country 4-4 4.500
8. Spaulding 1-7 1.875
9. Mt. Mansfield 1-6 1.286
10. Union-32 1-7 1.125
DIVISION III
1. Windsor 8-0 11.750
2. Fairfax/Lamoille 6-1 11.429
3. Mill River 5-2 6.714
4. Rice 5-3 6.625
5. Mt. Abraham 4-4 4.500
6. Woodstock 4-4 4.500
7. Otter Valley 4-4 4.250
8. Springfield 3-5 3.125
9. Oxbow 3-5 2.375
10. Milton 2-6 2.250
11. Poultney 0-7 0.000
12. Missisquoi 0-7 0.000
——
QPR STANDINGS
• Top eight teams make the VPA tournament in all three divisions.
• The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division
• What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.
——
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
DIVISION I
Friday, Oct. 28
No. 5 St. Johnsbury (5-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Hartford (4-4) at No. 3 Middlebury (5-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
No. 7 Rutland (3-4) at No. 2 Burr and Burton (6-2), 1 p.m.
No. 8 SeaWolves (1-7) at No. 1 Champlain Valley (7-0), 1 p.m.
DIVISION II
Thursday, Oct. 27
No. 7 North Country (4-4) at No. 2 Mount Anthony (6-2), 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
No. 8 Spaulding (1-7) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Colchester (4-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (5-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
No. 6 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 3 Fair Haven (6-2), 7 p.m.
DIVISION III
Saturday, Oct. 29
No. 8 Springfield (3-5) at No. 1 Windsor (8-0), 1 p.m.
No. 5 Mount Abraham (4-4) at No. 4 Rice (5-3), 1 p.m.
No. 7 Otter Valley (4-4) at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille (6-1), 1 p.m.
No. 6 Woodstock (4-4) at No. 3 Mill River (5-2), 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.