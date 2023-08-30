Vermont H.S. Football Week 1 Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now North Country's Watson Lafoon hauls in a pass during the eighth annual Northeast Kingdom 7v7 Shootout at St. J Academy's Fairbanks Field on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vermont H.S. Football Week 1 ScheduleThursday, Aug. 31Hartford at St. Johnsbury, 6 p.m. Missisquoi at Milton, 6:30 p.m.Colchester at U-32, 7 p.m.Friday, Sept. 1Games at 7 p.m. unless notedMount Mansfield at BFA-St. AlbansMiddlebury at BrattleboroEssex at RutlandMount Anthony at Moriah (N.Y.) North Country at Burlington/South BurlingtonSpringfield at Bellows FallsOtter Valley at WoodstockSaturday, Sept. 3Games at 1 p.m. unless notedChamplain Valley at Burr and BurtonFair Haven at PoultneyLyndon at Mill RiverSpaulding at Mount AbrahamRice at BFA-Fairfax/LamoilleOxbow at Windsor 