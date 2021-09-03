Vermont H.S. Football: Week 1 Scores And Schedule

WEEK 1
Friday, Sept. 3
(Games at 7 p.m.)
Burr and Burton at Colchester
Essex at Rutland
Middlebury at Fair Haven
St. Johnsbury at Hartford
Bellows Falls at Brattleboro
Lyndon at Spaulding
North Country at Milton
Mount Abraham at Mount Anthony
Springfield at Woodstock
Saturday, Sept. 4
(Games at 1 p.m.)
Burlington/South Burlington at Champlain Valley
U-32 at Rice
Fairfax/Lamoille at Poultney
Windsor at Mill River
Otter Valley at Missisquoi
BFA-St. Albans at Mount Mansfield
