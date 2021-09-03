Vermont H.S. Football: Week 1 Scores And Schedule
St. J Academy blasts visiting Hartford on senior day at Fairbanks Field on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEEK 1

Friday, Sept. 3

(Games at 7 p.m.)

Burr and Burton at Colchester

Essex at Rutland

Middlebury at Fair Haven

St. Johnsbury at Hartford

Bellows Falls at Brattleboro

Lyndon at Spaulding

North Country at Milton

Mount Abraham at Mount Anthony

Springfield at Woodstock

Saturday, Sept. 4

(Games at 1 p.m.)

Burlington/South Burlington at Champlain Valley

U-32 at Rice

Fairfax/Lamoille at Poultney

Windsor at Mill River

Otter Valley at Missisquoi

BFA-St. Albans at Mount Mansfield

