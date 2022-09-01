Vermont H.S. Football Week 1 Scores And Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Sep 1, 2022 Sep 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. J Academy players go through drills during preseason practice on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Monday was the first day of high school football in Vermont. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEEK 1Games at 7 p.m. unless notedFriday, Sept. 2 Mount Mansfield at BFA-St. AlbansChamplain Valley at MiddleburyEssex at RutlandSt. Johnsbury at HartfordBrattleboro at Bellows FallsMount Anthony at ColchesterFair Haven at U-32 More from this section +5 Thursday H.S. Roundup: Freshman Goyette, Crusaders Wear Down Tribe Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Aug. 31) And Thursday Schedule Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Lucas Lifts Littleton Girls In Overtime Woodstock at SpringfieldSaturday, Sept. 3Games at 1 p.m. unless notedBurlington/South Burlington at Burr and BurtonWindsor at BFA-Fairfax/LamoilleMill River at OxbowMilton at MissisquoiMount Abraham at PoultneyOtter Valley at RiceNorth Country at Spaulding, 7 Recommended for you Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News AP News Summary at 4:15 p.m. EDT In new gun law, a quiet breakthrough for victims of abuse Podcaster ruled invalid for Ohio Nov. ballot files complaint US seeks more info on Chinese company's North Dakota project Funds taken electronically from Kentucky city are recovered Stabbing, shooting at Georgia mall outside Atlanta Wisconsin GOP candidate calls for 'pitchforks and torches' Sri Lanka's ousted president returns home after fleeing Russia’s Gazprom keeps gas pipeline to Germany switched off US to OK $1B arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China Biden picks White House veteran to run revived climate drive Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Ons Jabeur reaches fourth round, Serena tries to at US Open Antetokounmpo leads late, Greece tops Croatia in EuroBasket Analysis: Aaron Donald wasn't prepared for media tour AP source: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 by 2026 McGowan keeps 1-stroke lead going into weekend in Denmark Lucy Li with a 64 sets early target in Ohio at Dana Open AP source: University presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff have approved expanding it to 12 teams Swim cap for Black hair gets race approval after Olympic ban MATCHDAY: Merseyside derby in EPL; Neymar on a hot streak Bears President Ted Phillips to retire at end of season Aces, Storm relying on defense in semifinal series Boston Celtics say F Gallinari has torn knee ligament 2022 Fall H.S. Sports Previews: St. J Academy Hilltoppers Star guard Paige Bueckers plans to play for UConn in 2023-24 2022 Fall H.S. Sports Previews: Lisbon Panthers Pedersen finally gets stage win, Evenepoel keeps Vuelta lead Atlantic League Glance Murray, Serena eye spots in round of 16 | US Open updates PSG to pay UEFA $10M for breaking soccer club finance rules Cheerleaders sexually abused by coaches in SC, lawsuit says FIFA, UEFA denounce shooting attack at Turkish soccer office This Date in Baseball: Rookie Bud Smith throws no-hitter Today in Sports History: Chris Evert wins U.S. Open Atlantic League Glance Serie A's governing body adopts energy saving measures Belgium's Vertonghen, Batshuayi transfer clubs ahead of WCup US defender Dest joins AC Milan looking ahead to World Cup Champions League refs told to punish 'acts of simulation' Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Dodgers open 3-game series with the Padres Rays try to keep home win streak going, host the Yankees Marlins visit the Braves to begin 3-game series Nationals take on the Mets after Meneses' 4-hit game Giants take home losing streak into matchup against the Phillies Cardinals host the Cubs in first of 3-game series Reds start 3-game series at home against the Rockies Twins look to break road skid, take on the White Sox Pirates host the Blue Jays on home losing streak Athletics visit the Orioles to begin 3-game series Mariners bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Guardians Tigers host the Royals to start 3-game series Angels host the Astros to begin 3-game series Brewers bring road losing streak into matchup against the Diamondbacks Rangers head into matchup against the Red Sox on losing streak Cordeiro rallies San Jose State past Portland State 21-17 Thursday Sports in Brief Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Penske Truck again Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator "These Chains Are Heavy" "These Chains Are Heavy" LAYHA Penalty LAYHA Penalty 0:10 Angela Birk Traffic Stop Angela Birk Traffic Stop 0:10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.