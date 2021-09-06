Vermont H.S. Football: Week 1 Scores/Standings And Week 2 Schedule

WEEK 1
Friday, Sept. 3
Hartford 41, St. J 9
Spaulding 20, Lyndon 14
Mount Anthony 37, Mount Abraham 0
Rutland 28, Essex 12
Burr and Burton 34, Colchester 16
Milton 34, North Country 23
Bellows Falls 36, Brattleboro 7
Woodstock 35, Springfield 16
Middlebury 20, Fair Haven 0
Saturday, Sept. 4
Champlain Valley 35, Burlington/South Burlington 14
U-32 13, Rice 0
Fairfax/Lamoille 52, Poultney 14
Windsor 53, Mill River 13
Otter Valley 34, Missisquoi 6
BFA-St. Albans 21, Mount Mansfield 0
——
WEEK 1 STANDINGS
DIVISION I
1. Champlain Valley 1-0 1.429
2. BFA-St. Albans 1-0 1.250
3. Burr and Burton 1-0 1.250
4. Hartford 1-0 1.250
5. Rutland 1-0 1.250
6. Middlebury 1-0 0.875
7. Colchester 0-1 0.000
8. Essex 0-1 0.000
9. Mt. Mansfield 0-1 0.000
10. SeaWolves 0-1 0.000
11. St. Johnsbury 0-1 0.000
——
DIVISION II
1. Milton 1-0 1.000
2. Spaulding 1-0 1.000
3. Bellows Falls 1-0 0.875
4. Mt. Anthony 1-0 0.875
5. Union-32 1-0 0.875
6. Brattleboro 0-1 0.000
7. Fair Haven 0-1 0.000
8. Lyndon 0-1 0.000
9. Mt. Abraham 0-1 0.000
10. North Country 0-1 0.000
11. Rice 0-1 0.000
——
DIVISION III
1. Otter Valley 1-0 0.625
2. Windsor 1-0 0.625
3. Woodstock 1-0 0.625
4. BFA-Fairfax 1-0 0.000
5. Mill River 0-1 0.000
6. Missisqoui 0-1 0.000
7. Oxbow 0-0 0.000
8. Poultney 0-1 0.000
9. Springfield 0-1 0.000
——
QPR STANDINGS
» Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis
» The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division (overall for D-I/D-III; however for D-II it’s based on league QPR)
» What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.
——
WEEK 2
Friday, Sept. 10
(Games at 7 p.m.)
Colchester at Essex
BFA-St. Albans at Hartford
Burlington/South Burlington at Middlebury
Lyndon at Brattleboro
Woodstock at U-32
North Country at Fair Haven
Mill River at Springfield
Champlain Valley at St. Johnsbury
Saturday, Sept. 11
(Games at 1 p.m.)
Mount Anthony at Bellows Falls
Rutland at Burr and Burton
Spaulding at Mount Mansfield
Mount Abraham at Rice
Missisquoi at Fairfax/Lamoille
Poultney at Otter Valley
Windsor at Oxbow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.