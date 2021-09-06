Vermont H.S. Football: Week 1 Scores/Standings And Week 2 Schedule
The first official day of Vermont high school football practice on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEEK 1

Friday, Sept. 3

Hartford 41, St. J 9

Spaulding 20, Lyndon 14

Mount Anthony 37, Mount Abraham 0

Rutland 28, Essex 12

Burr and Burton 34, Colchester 16

Milton 34, North Country 23

Bellows Falls 36, Brattleboro 7

Woodstock 35, Springfield 16

Middlebury 20, Fair Haven 0

Saturday, Sept. 4

Champlain Valley 35, Burlington/South Burlington 14

U-32 13, Rice 0

Fairfax/Lamoille 52, Poultney 14

Windsor 53, Mill River 13

Otter Valley 34, Missisquoi 6

BFA-St. Albans 21, Mount Mansfield 0

——

WEEK 1 STANDINGS

DIVISION I

1. Champlain Valley 1-0 1.429

2. BFA-St. Albans 1-0 1.250

3. Burr and Burton 1-0 1.250

4. Hartford 1-0 1.250

5. Rutland 1-0 1.250

6. Middlebury 1-0 0.875

7. Colchester 0-1 0.000

8. Essex 0-1 0.000

9. Mt. Mansfield 0-1 0.000

10. SeaWolves 0-1 0.000

11. St. Johnsbury 0-1 0.000

——

DIVISION II

1. Milton 1-0 1.000

2. Spaulding 1-0 1.000

3. Bellows Falls 1-0 0.875

4. Mt. Anthony 1-0 0.875

5. Union-32 1-0 0.875

6. Brattleboro 0-1 0.000

7. Fair Haven 0-1 0.000

8. Lyndon 0-1 0.000

9. Mt. Abraham 0-1 0.000

10. North Country 0-1 0.000

11. Rice 0-1 0.000

——

DIVISION III

1. Otter Valley 1-0 0.625

2. Windsor 1-0 0.625

3. Woodstock 1-0 0.625

4. BFA-Fairfax 1-0 0.000

5. Mill River 0-1 0.000

6. Missisqoui 0-1 0.000

7. Oxbow 0-0 0.000

8. Poultney 0-1 0.000

9. Springfield 0-1 0.000

——

QPR STANDINGS

» Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis

» The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division (overall for D-I/D-III; however for D-II it’s based on league QPR)

» What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.

——

WEEK 2

Friday, Sept. 10

(Games at 7 p.m.)

Colchester at Essex

BFA-St. Albans at Hartford

Burlington/South Burlington at Middlebury

Lyndon at Brattleboro

Woodstock at U-32

North Country at Fair Haven

Mill River at Springfield

Champlain Valley at St. Johnsbury

Saturday, Sept. 11

(Games at 1 p.m.)

Mount Anthony at Bellows Falls

Rutland at Burr and Burton

Spaulding at Mount Mansfield

Mount Abraham at Rice

Missisquoi at Fairfax/Lamoille

Poultney at Otter Valley

Windsor at Oxbow

