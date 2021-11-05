Vermont H.S. Football: Week 10 Scores/Schedule
St. Johnsbury tops Lyndon 31-14 in the 116th playing of The Game at Fairbanks Field on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The Hilltoppers extended their win streak to seven games in the series.

DIVISION I

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 5

No. 4 Essex 42, No. 1 Rutland 28

No. 3 Champlain Valley 14, No. 2 Hartford 13

Championship

At Rutland H.S.

Saturday, Nov. 13

No. 4 Essex (7-3) vs. No. 3 Champlain Valley (7-2), time TBD

——

DIVISION II

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 5

No. 1 Bellows Falls 34, No. 5 Lyndon 8

No. 2 Mount Anthony 27, No. 6 Spaulding 0

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 13

At Rutland H.S.

No. 2 Mount Anthony (8-2) vs. No. 1 Bellows Falls (10-0), time TBD

——

DIVISION III

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 6

No. 4 Woodstock (6-3) at No. 1 Windsor (9-0), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Otter Valley (6-3) at No. 2 BFA-Faifax/Lamoille (7-1), 1 p.m.

