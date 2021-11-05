Vermont H.S. Football: Week 10 Scores/Schedule

DIVISION I
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 5
No. 4 Essex 42, No. 1 Rutland 28
No. 3 Champlain Valley 14, No. 2 Hartford 13
Championship
At Rutland H.S.
Saturday, Nov. 13
No. 4 Essex (7-3) vs. No. 3 Champlain Valley (7-2), time TBD
——
DIVISION II
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 5
No. 1 Bellows Falls 34, No. 5 Lyndon 8
No. 2 Mount Anthony 27, No. 6 Spaulding 0
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 13
At Rutland H.S.
No. 2 Mount Anthony (8-2) vs. No. 1 Bellows Falls (10-0), time TBD
——
DIVISION III
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 6
No. 4 Woodstock (6-3) at No. 1 Windsor (9-0), 1 p.m.
No. 3 Otter Valley (6-3) at No. 2 BFA-Faifax/Lamoille (7-1), 1 p.m.
