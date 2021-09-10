Vermont H.S. Football: Week 2 Scores And Schedule

WEEK 2
Friday, Sept. 10
(Games at 7 p.m.)
Lyndon 21, Brattleboro 20
Fair Haven 39, North Country 14
Hartford 20, BFA-St. Albans 6
St. Johnsbury 35, Champlain Valley 23
Springfield 26, Mill River 0
Colchester at Essex
Burlington/South Burlington at Middlebury
Woodstock at U-32
Saturday, Sept. 11
(Games at 1 p.m.)
Mount Anthony at Bellows Falls
Rutland at Burr and Burton
Spaulding at Mount Mansfield
Mount Abraham at Rice
Missisquoi at Fairfax/Lamoille
Poultney at Otter Valley
Oxbow at Windsor
