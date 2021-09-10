Vermont H.S. Football: Week 2 Scores And Schedule
Dawson Wilkins and his St. Johnsbury teammates stand for the National Anthem prior to the first night game on artificial turf at Fairbanks on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Hilltoppers were leading visiting Champlain Valley 21-14 in the fourth quarter at press time. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEEK 2

Friday, Sept. 10

(Games at 7 p.m.)

Lyndon 21, Brattleboro 20

Fair Haven 39, North Country 14

Hartford 20, BFA-St. Albans 6

St. Johnsbury 35, Champlain Valley 23

Springfield 26, Mill River 0

Colchester at Essex

Burlington/South Burlington at Middlebury

Woodstock at U-32

Saturday, Sept. 11

(Games at 1 p.m.)

Mount Anthony at Bellows Falls

Rutland at Burr and Burton

Spaulding at Mount Mansfield

Mount Abraham at Rice

Missisquoi at Fairfax/Lamoille

Poultney at Otter Valley

Oxbow at Windsor

