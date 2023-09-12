Vermont H.S. Football: Week 2 Scores/QPR Standings And Week 3 Schedule

A look around Vermont high school football, including Week 2 scores, QPR rankings and the Week 3 schedule.
WEEK 2 SCORES
Thursday, Sept. 7
Hartford 27, Bellows Falls 7
Friday, Sept. 8
Burr and Burton 35, Middlebury 7
Concord (N.H.) 42, Rutland 0
Saturday, Sept. 9
North Country 42, Lyndon 18
Otter Valley 29, Mount Abraham 7
Rice 36, Missisquoi 6
Woodstock 28, Mill River 21
Springfield 34, Oxbow 0
Windsor 35, Poultney 0
Fair Haven 22, Mount Anthony 14
Mount Mansfield 8, Brattleboro 8 (ends in tie due to weather)
Champlain Valley 29, BFA-St. Albans 7
Sunday, Sept. 10
St. Johnsbury 40, Colchester 14
Essex 28, Burlington/South Burlington 12
U-32 40, Spaulding 6
Monday, Sept. 11
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 22, Milton 12
——
WEEK 2 STANDINGS
DIVISION I
1. Burr and Burton 2-0 3.000
2. Hartford 2-0 2.625
3. Essex 2-0 2.500
4. Champlain Valley 1-1 1.500
5. Middlebury 1-1 1.375
6. St. Johnsbury 1-1 1.125
7. BFA St. Albans 1-1 1.000
8. Brattleboro 0-1-1 0.500
9. Mt. Anthony 0-1 0.000
10. Rutland 0-1 0.000
11. SeaWolves 0-2 0.000
——
DIVISION II
1. North Country 2-0 2.375
2. Fair Haven 2-0 2.143
3. Rice 2-0 1.714
4. Colchester 1-1 1.500
5. Bellows Falls 1-1 1.250
6. Union 32 1-1 1.125
7. Mt. Mansfield 0-1-1 1.000
8. Spaulding 1-1 0.875
9. Milton 1-1 0.625
10. Lyndon 1-1 0.625
11. Mt. Abraham 0-2 0.000
——
DIVISION III
1. Woodstock 2-0 1.500
2. Windsor 2-0 1.429
3. BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 1-1 1.375
4. Springfield 1-1 0.875
5. Otter Valley 1-1 0.875
6. Missisqoui 0-2 0.500
7. Poultney 0-2 0.286
8. Mill River 0-2 0.250
9. Oxbow 0-2 0.000
——
NOTE: Mt. Mansfield made its second trip to Brattleboro this weekend and needed to suspend the game again. This time, however, the teams made it to the half with the score tied and could not continue. It was determined that they would suspend the game permanently and split the points awarded for a win. They each received 1 point for their opponent value; and half of the winning points: MMU (5) , Brattleboro (3.5).
——
QPR STANDINGS
» Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis
» The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division
» What is the formula? A school shall receive 10 points for defeating any Division I team, seven points for defeating any D-II team and five points for defeating any D-III team. For teams playing a higher division, they will be awarded the differential of a divisional victory if they lose the game. For example: D-II playing a D-I team will earn three points for a loss and D-III playing a D-II team will earn two points for a loss.
Teams receive two points for each win earned by an opponent. The total QPR is then determined by a team’s own value plus an opponent’s value then divided by the number of VIFL games a team has played.
——
WEEK 3 SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept. 14
Rutland at Middlebury, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Windsor at Milton, 6:30 p.m.
BFA-St. Albans at Hartford
Brattleboro at Mount Anthony
Colchester at Essex
Lyndon at U-32
Otter Valley at Spaulding
Woodstock at Springfield
Saturday, Sept. 16
Games at 1 p.m. unless noted
St. Johnsbury at Burr and Burton
Burlington/South Burlington at Champlain Valley
Bellows Falls at Mount Mansfield
Mount Abraham at BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Mill River at Poultney
Oxbow at Missisquoi
Otter Valley at Spaulding
Fair Haven at North Country, 7 p.m.
