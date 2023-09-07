Vermont H.S. Football Week 2 Scores/Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Visiting Hartford tops St. J Academy 48-21 in the Vermont high school football season opener at Fairbanks Field on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vermont H.S. Football Week 2 Scores And ScheduleThursday, Sept. 7Essex at Burlington/South Burlington, 7 p.m. Bellows Falls at Hartford, 7 p.m.Friday, Sept. 8Games at 7 p.m. unless notedBFA-Fairfax/Lamoille at Milton, 6:30 p.m.Mount Mansfield at BrattleboroBurr and Burton at MiddleburyConcord (N.H.) at RutlandSt. Johnsbury at Colchester Mount Anthony at Fair HavenU-32 at SpauldingSaturday, Sept. 9Games at 1 p.m. unless notedNorth Country at LyndonOtter Valley at Mount AbrahamMissisquoi at RiceWoodstock at Mill RiverSpringfield at OxbowPoultney at WindsorChamplain Valley at BFA-St. Albans More from this section 2023 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 2 Picks Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 6) And Thursday Schedule Vermont H.S. 