Vermont H.S. Football: Week 2 Scores/Standings And Week 3 Schedule

WEEK 2
Friday, Sept. 10
Lyndon 21, Brattleboro 20
Fair Haven 39, North Country 14
Hartford 20, BFA-St. Albans 6
St. Johnsbury 35, Champlain Valley 23
U-32 21, Woodstock 13
Springfield 26, Mill River 0
Essex 46, Colchester 25
Middlebury 22, Burlington/South Burlington 0
Bellows Falls 45, Mount Anthony 14
Saturday, Sept. 11
Rutland 33, Burr and Burton 14
Mount Mansfield 34, Spaulding 15
Rice 32, Mount Abraham 0
Fairfax/Lamoille 41, Missisquoi 14
Otter Valley 40, Poultney 0
Windsor 57, Oxbow 6
WEEK 1 STANDINGS
DIVISION I
1. Hartford 2-0 3.000
2. Rutland 2-0 3.000
3. Middlebury 2-0 2.375
4. St. Johnsbury 1-1 1.714
5. BFA-St. Albans 1-1 1.500
6. Champlain Valley 1-1 1.429
7. Burr and Burton 1-1 1.250
8. Essex 1-1 1.250
9. Mt. Mansfield 1-1 1.125
10. Colchester 0-2 0.000
11. SeaWolves 0-2 0.000
DIVISION II
1. Bellows Falls 2-0 2.000
2. Union-32 2-0 2.000
3. Spaulding 1-1 1.286
4. Milton 1-0 1.000
5. Rice 1-1 1.000
6. Mt. Anthony 1-1 0.875
7. Fair Haven 1-1 0.875
8. Lyndon 1-1 0.875
9. Brattleboro 0-2 0.000
10. Mt. Abraham 0-2 0.000
11. North Country 0-2 0.000
DIVISION III
1. BFA-Fairfax 2-0 1.429
2. Otter Valley 2-0 1.250
3. Windsor 2-0 1.250
4. Woodstock 1-1 0.875
5. Springfield 1-1 0.625
6. Mill River 0-2 0.000
7. Missisqoui 0-2 0.000
8. Oxbow 0-1 0.000
9. Poultney 0-2 0.000
QPR STANDINGS
» Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis
» The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division (overall for D-I/D-III; however for D-II it’s based on league QPR)
» What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.
WEEK 3 SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept. 17
(Games at 7 p.m.)
Colchester at St. Johnsbury
Brattleboro at North Country
Middlebury at BFA-St. Albans
Hartford at Burlington/South Burlington
Rutland at Mount Anthony
Spaulding at U-32
Windsor at Springfield
Mount Mansfield at Essex
Saturday, Sept. 18
(Games at 1 p.m.)
Bellows Falls at Lyndon
Burr and Burton at Champlain Valley
Fair Haven at Mount Abraham
Milton at Fairfax/Lamoille
Woodstock at Mill River
Poultney at Missisquoi
Otter Valley at Oxbow
