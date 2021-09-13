Vermont H.S. Football: Week 2 Scores/Standings And Week 3 Schedule
St. Johnsbury outshines Champlain Valley 35-23 in the first game under the lights on artificial turf at the newly-renovated Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

WEEK 2

Friday, Sept. 10

Lyndon 21, Brattleboro 20

Fair Haven 39, North Country 14

Hartford 20, BFA-St. Albans 6

St. Johnsbury 35, Champlain Valley 23

U-32 21, Woodstock 13

Springfield 26, Mill River 0

Essex 46, Colchester 25

Middlebury 22, Burlington/South Burlington 0

Bellows Falls 45, Mount Anthony 14

Saturday, Sept. 11

Rutland 33, Burr and Burton 14

Mount Mansfield 34, Spaulding 15

Rice 32, Mount Abraham 0

Fairfax/Lamoille 41, Missisquoi 14

Otter Valley 40, Poultney 0

Windsor 57, Oxbow 6

——

WEEK 1 STANDINGS

DIVISION I

1. Hartford 2-0 3.000

2. Rutland 2-0 3.000

3. Middlebury 2-0 2.375

4. St. Johnsbury 1-1 1.714

5. BFA-St. Albans 1-1 1.500

6. Champlain Valley 1-1 1.429

7. Burr and Burton 1-1 1.250

8. Essex 1-1 1.250

9. Mt. Mansfield 1-1 1.125

10. Colchester 0-2 0.000

11. SeaWolves 0-2 0.000

——

DIVISION II

1. Bellows Falls 2-0 2.000

2. Union-32 2-0 2.000

3. Spaulding 1-1 1.286

4. Milton 1-0 1.000

5. Rice 1-1 1.000

6. Mt. Anthony 1-1 0.875

7. Fair Haven 1-1 0.875

8. Lyndon 1-1 0.875

9. Brattleboro 0-2 0.000

10. Mt. Abraham 0-2 0.000

11. North Country 0-2 0.000

——

DIVISION III

1. BFA-Fairfax 2-0 1.429

2. Otter Valley 2-0 1.250

3. Windsor 2-0 1.250

4. Woodstock 1-1 0.875

5. Springfield 1-1 0.625

6. Mill River 0-2 0.000

7. Missisqoui 0-2 0.000

8. Oxbow 0-1 0.000

9. Poultney 0-2 0.000

——

QPR STANDINGS

» Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis

» The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division (overall for D-I/D-III; however for D-II it’s based on league QPR)

» What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.

——

WEEK 3 SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 17

(Games at 7 p.m.)

Colchester at St. Johnsbury

Brattleboro at North Country

Middlebury at BFA-St. Albans

Hartford at Burlington/South Burlington

Rutland at Mount Anthony

Spaulding at U-32

Windsor at Springfield

Mount Mansfield at Essex

Saturday, Sept. 18

(Games at 1 p.m.)

Bellows Falls at Lyndon

Burr and Burton at Champlain Valley

Fair Haven at Mount Abraham

Milton at Fairfax/Lamoille

Woodstock at Mill River

Poultney at Missisquoi

Otter Valley at Oxbow

