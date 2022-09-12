Vermont H.S. Football: Week 2 Scores/Standings And Week 3 Schedule

A look around Vermont high school football, including Week 2 scores, QPR rankings and the Week 3 schedule.
WEEK 2 SCORES
Friday, Sept. 9
Hartford 30, Essex 21
St. Johnsbury 42, Middlebury 14
Brattleboro 13, Colchester 12
Bellows Falls 35, Fair Haven 19
Rutland 34, Burlington/South Burlington 21
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 42, Springfield 18
Mount Anthony def. Spaulding via forfeit (player shortage)
Saturday, Sept. 10
Burr and Burton 42, BFA-St. Albans 0
Exeter (NH) 35, Champlain Valley 21
Lyndon 50, U-32 21
North Country 50, Mount Mansfield 24
Milton 14, Mount Abraham 0
Windsor 50, Missisquoi 14
Oxbow 34, Poultney 20
Rice 30, Woodstock 19
Sunday, Sept. 11
Mill River 12, Otter Valley 7
——
WEEK 2 STANDINGS
DIVISION I
1. Rutland 2-0 2.857
2. St. Johnsbury 2-0 2.750
3. Burr and Burton 2-0 2.750
4. Champlain Valley 1-0 1.429
5. Hartford 1-1 1.250
6. BFA-St. Albans 1-1 0.875
7. Seawolves 0-2 0.000
8. Middlebury 0-2 0.000
9. Essex 0-2 0.000
——
DIVISION II
1. Bellows Falls 2-0 2.250
2. Mt. Anthony 2-0 1.750
3. North Country 2-0 1.750
4. Lyndon 1-0 1.000
5. Fair Haven 1-1 0.875
6. Brattleboro 1-1 0.875
7. Union-32 0-2 0.000
8. Colchester 0-2 0.000
9. Spaulding 0-2 0.000
10. Mt. Mansfield 0-2 0.000
——
DIVISION III
1. Mill River 2-0 1.714
2. Windsor 2-0 1.500
3. Milton 2-0 1.500
4. Rice 2-0 1.500
5. BFA-Fairfax 1-1 0.714
6. Mt. Abraham 1-1 0.625
7. Woodstock 1-1 0.625
8. Oxbow 1-1 0.625
9. Otter Valley 0-2 0.000
10. Springfield 0-2 0.000
11. Poultney 0-2 0.000
12. Missisqoui 0-2 0.000
——
QPR STANDINGS
» Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis
» The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division
» What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.
——
WEEK 3 SCHEDULE
Friday Sept. 16
Games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Burr and Burton at Rutland
Champlain Valley at SeaWolves
St. Johnsbury at Essex
Brattleboro at Hartford
Bellows Falls at Mount Anthony
North Country at U-32
Windsor at Milton
Oxbow at Woodstock
Saturday, Sept. 17
Games at 1 p.m. unless noted
BFA-St. Albans at Middlebury, 7 p.m.
Colchester at Mount Mansfield
Lyndon at Fair Haven, 6 p.m.
Rice at Spaulding, 6 p.m.
Mill River at BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Mount Abraham at Missisquoi
Springfield at Otter Valley
