Vermont H.S. Football: Week 3 Scores And Schedule

Vermont Week 3 high school football scores:Friday Sept. 16Games at 7 p.m. unless noted Burr and Burton at RutlandChamplain Valley at SeaWolvesSt. Johnsbury at EssexBrattleboro at HartfordBellows Falls at Mount AnthonyNorth Country at U-32Windsor at Milton 