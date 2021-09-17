Vermont H.S. Football: Week 3 Scores/Schedule

WEEK 3
Friday, Sept. 17
(Games at 7 p.m.)
Middlebury at BFA-St. Albans
Hartford at Burlington/South Burlington
Rutland at Mount Anthony
Brattleboro at North Country
Spaulding at U-32 (Spaulding forfeits due to lack of players)
Windsor at Springfield
Mount Mansfield at Essex
Colchester at St. Johnsbury
Saturday, Sept. 18
(Games at 1 p.m.)
Burr and Burton at Champlain Valley
Bellows Falls at Lyndon
Fair Haven at Mount Abraham
Milton at Fairfax/Lamoille
Woodstock at Mill River
Poultney at Missisquoi
Otter Valley at Oxbow
