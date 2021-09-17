Vermont H.S. Football: Week 3 Scores/Schedule
St. Johnsbury stops Champlain Valley 35-23 in the first game under the lights on artificial turf at the newly-renovated Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEEK 3

Friday, Sept. 17

(Games at 7 p.m.)

Middlebury at BFA-St. Albans

Hartford at Burlington/South Burlington

Rutland at Mount Anthony

Brattleboro at North Country

Spaulding at U-32 (Spaulding forfeits due to lack of players)

Windsor at Springfield

Mount Mansfield at Essex

Colchester at St. Johnsbury

Saturday, Sept. 18

(Games at 1 p.m.)

Burr and Burton at Champlain Valley

Bellows Falls at Lyndon

Fair Haven at Mount Abraham

Milton at Fairfax/Lamoille

Woodstock at Mill River

Poultney at Missisquoi

Otter Valley at Oxbow

