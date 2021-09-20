Vermont H.S. Football: Week 3 Scores/Standings And Week 4 Schedule
LI junior Cam Berry rushes for a big gain during the Vikings' home-opener against Bellows Falls on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. BF won 35-0. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

WEEK 3

Friday, Sept. 17

(Games at 7 p.m.)

BFA-St. Albans 17, Middlebury 7

Hartford 28, Burlington/South Burlington 14

St. J 44, Colchester 21

Brattleboro 34, North Country 0

Rutland 35, Mount Anthony 7

Windsor 39, Springfield 12

Essex 28, Mount Mansfield 0

Spaulding at U-32 (Spaulding forfeits due to lack of players)

Saturday, Sept. 18

(Games at 1 p.m.)

Champlain Valley 38, Burr and Burton 10

Bellows Falls 35, Lyndon 0

Fair Haven 21, Mount Abraham 17

Fairfax/Lamoille 56, Milton 6

Woodstock 42, Mill River 6

Poultney 20, Missisquoi 6

Otter Valley 26, Oxbow 0

——

WEEK 3 STANDINGS

DIVISION I

1. Hartford 3-0 4.750

2. Rutland 3-0 4.375

3. St. Johnsbury 2-1 3.429

4. BFA-St. Albans 2-1 3.250

5. Champlain Valley 2-1 3.143

6. Essex 2-1 2.750

7. Middlebury 2-1 2.625

8. Burr and Burton 1-2 1.250

9. Mt. Mansfield 1-2 1.125

10. Colchester 0-3 0.000

11. SeaWolves 0-3 0.000

——

DIVISION II

1. Bellows Falls 3-0 3.375

2. Union-32 3-0 3.375

3. Fair Haven 2-1 1.750

4. Milton 1-1 1.714

5. Spaulding 1-2 1.286

6. Lyndon 1-2 1.125

7. Rice 1-1 1.000

8. Mt. Anthony 1-2 0.875

9. Brattleboro 1-2 0.875

10. Mt. Abraham 0-3 0.000

11. North Country 0-3 0.000

——

DIVISION III

1. BFA-Fairfax 3-0 3.000

2. Windsor 3-0 2.125

3. Otter Valley 3-0 2.125

4. Woodstock 2-1 1.500

5. Springfield 1-2 0.625

6. Poultney 1-2 0.625

7. Mill River 0-3 0.000

8. Missisquoi 0-3 0.000

9. Oxbow 0-2 0.000

——

QPR STANDINGS

» Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis

» The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division (overall for D-I/D-III; however for D-II it’s based on league QPR)

» What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.

——

WEEK 4 SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 24

(Games at 7 p.m.)

Lyndon at North Country

St. Johnsbury at Rutland

BFA-St. Albans at Burlington/South Burlington

Rice at Colchester

Hartford at Middlebury

Bellows Falls at Fair Haven

U-32 at Milton

Saturday, Sept. 25

(Games at 1 p.m. unless noted)

Essex at Burr and Burton

Mount Mansfield at Champlain Valley

Mill River at Otter Valley

Missisquoi at Windsor

Springfield at Oxbow

Woodstock at Poultney

Mount Anthony at Brattleboro

Mount Abraham at Spaulding, 6 p.m.

