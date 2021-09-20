Vermont H.S. Football: Week 3 Scores/Standings And Week 4 Schedule

WEEK 3
Friday, Sept. 17
(Games at 7 p.m.)
BFA-St. Albans 17, Middlebury 7
Hartford 28, Burlington/South Burlington 14
St. J 44, Colchester 21
Brattleboro 34, North Country 0
Rutland 35, Mount Anthony 7
Windsor 39, Springfield 12
Essex 28, Mount Mansfield 0
Spaulding at U-32 (Spaulding forfeits due to lack of players)
Saturday, Sept. 18
(Games at 1 p.m.)
Champlain Valley 38, Burr and Burton 10
Bellows Falls 35, Lyndon 0
Fair Haven 21, Mount Abraham 17
Fairfax/Lamoille 56, Milton 6
Woodstock 42, Mill River 6
Poultney 20, Missisquoi 6
Otter Valley 26, Oxbow 0
——
WEEK 3 STANDINGS
DIVISION I
1. Hartford 3-0 4.750
2. Rutland 3-0 4.375
3. St. Johnsbury 2-1 3.429
4. BFA-St. Albans 2-1 3.250
5. Champlain Valley 2-1 3.143
6. Essex 2-1 2.750
7. Middlebury 2-1 2.625
8. Burr and Burton 1-2 1.250
9. Mt. Mansfield 1-2 1.125
10. Colchester 0-3 0.000
11. SeaWolves 0-3 0.000
——
DIVISION II
1. Bellows Falls 3-0 3.375
2. Union-32 3-0 3.375
3. Fair Haven 2-1 1.750
4. Milton 1-1 1.714
5. Spaulding 1-2 1.286
6. Lyndon 1-2 1.125
7. Rice 1-1 1.000
8. Mt. Anthony 1-2 0.875
9. Brattleboro 1-2 0.875
10. Mt. Abraham 0-3 0.000
11. North Country 0-3 0.000
——
DIVISION III
1. BFA-Fairfax 3-0 3.000
2. Windsor 3-0 2.125
3. Otter Valley 3-0 2.125
4. Woodstock 2-1 1.500
5. Springfield 1-2 0.625
6. Poultney 1-2 0.625
7. Mill River 0-3 0.000
8. Missisquoi 0-3 0.000
9. Oxbow 0-2 0.000
——
QPR STANDINGS
» Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis
» The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division (overall for D-I/D-III; however for D-II it’s based on league QPR)
» What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.
——
WEEK 4 SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept. 24
(Games at 7 p.m.)
Lyndon at North Country
St. Johnsbury at Rutland
BFA-St. Albans at Burlington/South Burlington
Rice at Colchester
Hartford at Middlebury
Bellows Falls at Fair Haven
U-32 at Milton
Saturday, Sept. 25
(Games at 1 p.m. unless noted)
Essex at Burr and Burton
Mount Mansfield at Champlain Valley
Mill River at Otter Valley
Missisquoi at Windsor
Springfield at Oxbow
Woodstock at Poultney
Mount Anthony at Brattleboro
Mount Abraham at Spaulding, 6 p.m.
