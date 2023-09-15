Vermont H.S. Football Week 3 Scores Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 15, 2023 Sep 15, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Visiting Hartford tops St. J Academy 48-21 in the Vermont high school football season opener at Fairbanks Field on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vermont H.S. Football Week 3 ScoresThursday, Sept. 14Middlebury 41, Rutland 0 Friday, Sept. 15Hartford 49, BFA-St. Albans 27Brattleboro 14, Mount Anthony 9Essex 10, Colchester 6Otter Valley 39, Spaulding 14Woodstock 26, Springfield 15Saturday, Sept. 16 Burr and Burton 48, St. Johnsbury 21Windsor 33, Milton 6Champlain Valley 49, Burlington/South Burlington 0Mount Abraham 21, BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 14Mill River 28, Poultney 8Oxbow 34, Missisquoi 14U-32 25, Lyndon 12Fair Haven 42, North Country 10Sunday, Sept. 15Bellows Falls 32, Mount Mansfield 22 More from this section Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 15) And Saturday Schedule Thursday H.S. Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 15) And Saturday Schedule
Thursday H.S. Roundup: Redhawks Trip Up Hilltoppers; Spartans Rally For First Win
Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 16) And Upcoming Schedule 