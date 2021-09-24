Vermont H.S. Football: Week 4 Scores/Schedule
St. Johnsbury topples visiting Colchester in a Division I football game at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEEK 4

Friday, Sept. 24

(Games at 7 p.m.)

Lyndon at North Country (canceled due to COVID-19)

St. Johnsbury at Rutland

BFA-St. Albans at Burlington/South Burlington

Rice at Colchester

Hartford at Middlebury

Bellows Falls at Fair Haven

U-32 at Milton

Saturday, Sept. 25

(Games at 1 p.m. unless noted)

Essex at Burr and Burton

Mount Mansfield at Champlain Valley

Mill River at Otter Valley

Missisquoi at Windsor (canceled due to COVID-19)

Springfield at Oxbow

Woodstock at Poultney

Mount Anthony at Brattleboro

Mount Abraham at Spaulding, 6 p.m.

