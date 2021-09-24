Vermont H.S. Football: Week 4 Scores/Schedule

WEEK 4
Friday, Sept. 24
(Games at 7 p.m.)
Lyndon at North Country (canceled due to COVID-19)
St. Johnsbury at Rutland
BFA-St. Albans at Burlington/South Burlington
Rice at Colchester
Hartford at Middlebury
Bellows Falls at Fair Haven
U-32 at Milton
Saturday, Sept. 25
(Games at 1 p.m. unless noted)
Essex at Burr and Burton
Mount Mansfield at Champlain Valley
Mill River at Otter Valley
Missisquoi at Windsor (canceled due to COVID-19)
Springfield at Oxbow
Woodstock at Poultney
Mount Anthony at Brattleboro
Mount Abraham at Spaulding, 6 p.m.
