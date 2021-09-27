Vermont H.S. Football: Week 4 Scores/Standings And Week 5 Schedule
St. Johnsbury topples visiting Colchester in a Division I football game at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEEK 4 SCORES

Friday, Sept. 24

Rutland 28, St. Johnsbury 14

Middlebury 15, Hartford 7

BFA-St. Albans 20, Burlington/South Burlington 14

Bellows Falls 56, Fair Haven 0

Rice 34, Colchester 7

U-32 40, Milton 20

Lyndon at North Country (canceled due to COVID-19)

Saturday, Sept. 25

Essex 29, Burr and Burton 27

Champlain Valley 24, Mount Mansfield 6

Otter Valley 37, Mill River 6

Mount Anthony 36, Brattleboro 12

Springfield 29, Oxbow 0

Woodstock 42, Poultney 7

Spaulding 26, Mount Abraham 16

Missisquoi at Windsor (canceled due to COVID-19)

——

WEEK 4 STANDINGS

DIVISION I

1. Rutland 4-0 6.625

2. Hartford 3-1 5.000

3. Champlain Valley 3-1 4.857

4. BFA-St. Albans 3-1 4.750

5. Middlebury 3-1 4.625

6. Essex 3-1 4.250

7. St. Johnsbury 2-2 3.714

8. Mt. Mansfield 1-3 1.375

9. Burr and Burton 1-3 1.250

10. Colchester 0-4 0.000

11. SeaWolves 0-4 0.000

——

DIVISION II

1. Union-32 4-0 5.250

2. Bellows Falls 4-0 5.000

3. Rice 2-1 2.429

4. Spaulding 2-2 2.286

5. Mt. Anthony 2-2 2.000

6. Fair Haven 2-2 1.750

7. Lyndon 1-2 1.286

8. Milton 1-2 1.000

9. Brattleboro 1-3 0.875

10. Mt. Abraham 0-4 0.000

11. North Country 0-4 0.000

——

DIVISION III

1. BFA-Fairfax 3-0 3.000

2. Windsor 4-0 3.000

3. Otter Valley 4-0 2.750

4. Woodstock 3-1 2.625

5. Springfield 2-2 1.250

6. Poultney 1-3 0.625

7. Mill River 0-4 0.000

8. Missisqoui 0-4 0.000

9. Oxbow 0-3 0.000

——

QPR STANDINGS

» Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis

» The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division (overall for D-I/D-III; however for D-II it’s based on league QPR)

» What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.

——

WEEK 5 SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 1

(Games at 7 p.m.)

Essex at St. Johnsbury

Champlain Valley at BFA-St. Albans

Burlington/South Burlington at Colchester

Brattleboro at Hartford

Rutland at Middlebury

U-32 at Mount Anthony

Missisquoi at Woodstock

Fairfax-Lamoille at Springfield

Saturday, Oct. 2

(Games at 1 p.m. unless noted)

Rice at Lyndon, 3:30 p.m.

Fair Haven at Poultney

Oxbow at Mill River

Burr and Burton at Mount Mansfield

North Country at Mount Abraham, 3 p.m.

Windsor at Otter Valley, 3 p.m.

Milton at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

