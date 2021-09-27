Vermont H.S. Football: Week 4 Scores/Standings And Week 5 Schedule

WEEK 4 SCORES
Friday, Sept. 24
Rutland 28, St. Johnsbury 14
Middlebury 15, Hartford 7
BFA-St. Albans 20, Burlington/South Burlington 14
Bellows Falls 56, Fair Haven 0
Rice 34, Colchester 7
U-32 40, Milton 20
Lyndon at North Country (canceled due to COVID-19)
Saturday, Sept. 25
Essex 29, Burr and Burton 27
Champlain Valley 24, Mount Mansfield 6
Otter Valley 37, Mill River 6
Mount Anthony 36, Brattleboro 12
Springfield 29, Oxbow 0
Woodstock 42, Poultney 7
Spaulding 26, Mount Abraham 16
Missisquoi at Windsor (canceled due to COVID-19)
——
WEEK 4 STANDINGS
DIVISION I
1. Rutland 4-0 6.625
2. Hartford 3-1 5.000
3. Champlain Valley 3-1 4.857
4. BFA-St. Albans 3-1 4.750
5. Middlebury 3-1 4.625
6. Essex 3-1 4.250
7. St. Johnsbury 2-2 3.714
8. Mt. Mansfield 1-3 1.375
9. Burr and Burton 1-3 1.250
10. Colchester 0-4 0.000
11. SeaWolves 0-4 0.000
——
DIVISION II
1. Union-32 4-0 5.250
2. Bellows Falls 4-0 5.000
3. Rice 2-1 2.429
4. Spaulding 2-2 2.286
5. Mt. Anthony 2-2 2.000
6. Fair Haven 2-2 1.750
7. Lyndon 1-2 1.286
8. Milton 1-2 1.000
9. Brattleboro 1-3 0.875
10. Mt. Abraham 0-4 0.000
11. North Country 0-4 0.000
——
DIVISION III
1. BFA-Fairfax 3-0 3.000
2. Windsor 4-0 3.000
3. Otter Valley 4-0 2.750
4. Woodstock 3-1 2.625
5. Springfield 2-2 1.250
6. Poultney 1-3 0.625
7. Mill River 0-4 0.000
8. Missisqoui 0-4 0.000
9. Oxbow 0-3 0.000
——
QPR STANDINGS
» Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis
» The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division (overall for D-I/D-III; however for D-II it’s based on league QPR)
» What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.
——
WEEK 5 SCHEDULE
Friday, Oct. 1
(Games at 7 p.m.)
Essex at St. Johnsbury
Champlain Valley at BFA-St. Albans
Burlington/South Burlington at Colchester
Brattleboro at Hartford
Rutland at Middlebury
U-32 at Mount Anthony
Missisquoi at Woodstock
Fairfax-Lamoille at Springfield
Saturday, Oct. 2
(Games at 1 p.m. unless noted)
Rice at Lyndon, 3:30 p.m.
Fair Haven at Poultney
Oxbow at Mill River
Burr and Burton at Mount Mansfield
North Country at Mount Abraham, 3 p.m.
Windsor at Otter Valley, 3 p.m.
Milton at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
