Vermont H.S. Football: Week 5 Scores/QPR Standings And Week 6 Schedule

A look around Vermont high school football, including Week 4 scores, QPR rankings and the Week 5 schedule.
WEEK 4 SCORES
Friday, Sept. 30
SeaWolves 20, BFA-St. Albans 14
Burr and Burton 49, St. Johnsbury 35
Essex 31, Middlebury 7
Concord (N.H.) 49, Rutland 6
Bellows Falls 34, North Country 27
Fair Haven 35, Mount Mansfield 12
Mount Anthony 54, U-32 0
Rice 14, Milton 8
Colchester 42, Spaulding 0
Saturday, Oct. 1
Champlain Valley 31, Hartford 19
Brattleboro 38, Lyndon 14
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 34, Mount Abraham 14
Mill River 75, Poultney 0
Woodstock 46, Missisquoi 8
Windsor 41, Otter Valley 6
Springfield 35, Oxbow 14
——
WEEK 5 STANDINGS
DIVISION I
1. Burr and Burton 5-0 8.250
2. Champlain Valley 4-0 7.714
3. Essex 3-2 5.000
4. Rutland 2-2 4.000
5. Hartford 2-3 3.625
6. St. Johnsbury 2-3 3.500
7. Middlebury 2-3 3.250
8. SeaWolves 1-4 1.500
9. BFA-St. Albans 1-4 0.875
DIVISION II
1. Bellows Falls 5-0 7.875
2. Brattleboro 3-2 4.625
3. Mt. Anthony 4-1 4.500
4. North Country 4-1 4.000
5. Colchester 3-2 3.500
6. Fair Haven 3-2 3.125
7. Lyndon 2-2 2.286
8. Spaulding 1-4 1.375
9. Union-32 0-5 0.000
10. Mt. Mansfield 0-5 0.000
DIVISION III
1. Windsor 5-0 5.625
2. Mill River 4-1 4.857
3. BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 3-1 4.429
4. Rice Memorial 3-2 3.625
5. Woodstock 3-2 2.875
6. Otter Valley 2-3 2.250
7. Milton 2-3 1.750
8. Springfield 2-3 1.750
9. Mt. Abraham 2-3 1.250
10. Oxbow 2-3 1.250
11. Poultney 0-4 0.000
12. Missisquoi 0-5 0.000
——
QPR STANDINGS
• Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis
• The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division
• What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.
