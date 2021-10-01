Vermont H.S. Football: Week 5 Scores/Schedule

WEEK 5
Friday, Oct. 1
(Games at 7 p.m.)
Essex at St. Johnsbury
Champlain Valley at BFA-St. Albans
Burlington/South Burlington at Colchester
Brattleboro at Hartford
Rutland at Middlebury
U-32 at Mount Anthony
Missisquoi at Woodstock
Fairfax-Lamoille at Springfield
Saturday, Oct. 2
(Games at 1 p.m. unless noted)
Rice at Lyndon, 3:30
North Country at Mount Abraham, 3
Fair Haven at Poultney
Oxbow at Mill River
Burr and Burton at Mount Mansfield
Windsor at Otter Valley, 3
Milton at Bellows Falls, 7
