Vermont H.S. Football: Week 5 Scores/Schedule
Lyndon Institute home opener against Bellows Falls on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. BF won 35-0. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

WEEK 5

Friday, Oct. 1

(Games at 7 p.m.)

Essex at St. Johnsbury

Champlain Valley at BFA-St. Albans

Burlington/South Burlington at Colchester

Brattleboro at Hartford

Rutland at Middlebury

U-32 at Mount Anthony

Missisquoi at Woodstock

Fairfax-Lamoille at Springfield

Saturday, Oct. 2

(Games at 1 p.m. unless noted)

Rice at Lyndon, 3:30

North Country at Mount Abraham, 3

Fair Haven at Poultney

Oxbow at Mill River

Burr and Burton at Mount Mansfield

Windsor at Otter Valley, 3

Milton at Bellows Falls, 7

