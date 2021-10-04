Vermont H.S. Football: Week 5 Scores/Standings And Week 6 Schedule

WEEK 5 SCORES
Friday, Oct. 1
St. Johnsbury 35, Essex 28
Bellows Falls 55, Milton 0
Champlain Valley 35, BFA-St. Albans 7
Burlington/South Burlington 30, Colchester 7
Hartford 48, Brattleboro 20
Rutland 21, Middlebury 18
Mount Anthony 41, U-32 0
BFA-Fairfax-Lamoille 52, Springfield 27
Woodstock 58, Missisquoi 6
Saturday, Oct. 2
Lyndon 14, Rice 12, OT
Fair Haven 41, Poultney 0
Mill River 13, Oxbow 12
Burr and Burton 34, Mount Mansfield 13
Windsor 49, Otter Valley 8
North Country at Mount Abraham (canceled because of COVID-19)
——
WEEK 5 STANDINGS
DIVISION I
1. Rutland 5-0 9.375
2. Champlain Valley 4-1 7.714
3. Hartford 4-1 6.625
4. St. Johnsbury 3-2 6.286
5. Middlebury 3-2 5.375
6. BFA-St. Albans 3-2 5.000
7. Essex 3-2 4.500
8. Burr and Burton 2-3 2.750
9. Mt. Mansfield 1-4 1.375
10. SeaWolves 1-4 1.250
11. Colchester 0-5 0.000
——
DIVISION II
1. Bellows Falls 5-0 6.875
2. Union-32 4-1 5.500
3. Mt. Anthony 3-2 3.875
4. Lyndon 2-2 2.857
5. Fair Haven 3-2 2.625
6. Spaulding 2-2 2.571
7. Rice 2-2 2.429
8. Milton 1-3 1.000
9. Brattleboro 1-4 0.875
10. Mt. Abraham 0-4 0.000
11. North Country 0-3 0.000
——
DIVISION III
1. Windsor 5-0 5.125
2. BFA-Fairfax 4-0 4.286
3. Woodstock 4-1 3.500
4. Otter Valley 4-1 3.000
5. Springfield 2-3 1.500
6. Poultney 1-4 0.625
7. Mill River 1-4 0.625
8. Missisquoi 0-5 0.000
9. Oxbow 0-4 0.000
——
QPR STANDINGS
» Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis
» The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division (overall for D-I/D-III; however for D-II it’s based on league QPR)
» What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.
——
WEEK 6 SCHEDULE
Friday, Oct. 8
(Games at 7 p.m.)
Rutland at BFA-St. Albans
Hartford at Essex
Burlington/South Burlington at North Country
Brattleboro at U-32
Oxbow at Woodstock
Saturday, Oct. 9
(Games at 1 p.m.)
Fair Haven at Lyndon
Middlebury at Champlain Valley
Spaulding at Bellows Falls
Mount Anthony at Burr and Burton
Milton at Rice
Otter Valley at Mount Abraham
Mill River at Fairfax/Lamoille
Springfield at Missisquoi
Poultney at Windsor
Colchester at Mount Mansfield, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.