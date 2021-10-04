Vermont H.S. Football: Week 5 Scores/Standings And Week 6 Schedule
Buy Now

Lyndon coach Dan Nolan talks with his team after the Vikings beat Rice Memorial 14-12 in overtime at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

WEEK 5 SCORES

Friday, Oct. 1

St. Johnsbury 35, Essex 28

Bellows Falls 55, Milton 0

Champlain Valley 35, BFA-St. Albans 7

Burlington/South Burlington 30, Colchester 7

Hartford 48, Brattleboro 20

Rutland 21, Middlebury 18

Mount Anthony 41, U-32 0

BFA-Fairfax-Lamoille 52, Springfield 27

Woodstock 58, Missisquoi 6

Saturday, Oct. 2

Lyndon 14, Rice 12, OT

Fair Haven 41, Poultney 0

Mill River 13, Oxbow 12

Burr and Burton 34, Mount Mansfield 13

Windsor 49, Otter Valley 8

North Country at Mount Abraham (canceled because of COVID-19)

——

WEEK 5 STANDINGS

DIVISION I

1. Rutland 5-0 9.375

2. Champlain Valley 4-1 7.714

3. Hartford 4-1 6.625

4. St. Johnsbury 3-2 6.286

5. Middlebury 3-2 5.375

6. BFA-St. Albans 3-2 5.000

7. Essex 3-2 4.500

8. Burr and Burton 2-3 2.750

9. Mt. Mansfield 1-4 1.375

10. SeaWolves 1-4 1.250

11. Colchester 0-5 0.000

——

DIVISION II

1. Bellows Falls 5-0 6.875

2. Union-32 4-1 5.500

3. Mt. Anthony 3-2 3.875

4. Lyndon 2-2 2.857

5. Fair Haven 3-2 2.625

6. Spaulding 2-2 2.571

7. Rice 2-2 2.429

8. Milton 1-3 1.000

9. Brattleboro 1-4 0.875

10. Mt. Abraham 0-4 0.000

11. North Country 0-3 0.000

——

DIVISION III

1. Windsor 5-0 5.125

2. BFA-Fairfax 4-0 4.286

3. Woodstock 4-1 3.500

4. Otter Valley 4-1 3.000

5. Springfield 2-3 1.500

6. Poultney 1-4 0.625

7. Mill River 1-4 0.625

8. Missisquoi 0-5 0.000

9. Oxbow 0-4 0.000

——

QPR STANDINGS

» Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis

» The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division (overall for D-I/D-III; however for D-II it’s based on league QPR)

» What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.

——

WEEK 6 SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 8

(Games at 7 p.m.)

Rutland at BFA-St. Albans

Hartford at Essex

Burlington/South Burlington at North Country

Brattleboro at U-32

Oxbow at Woodstock

Saturday, Oct. 9

(Games at 1 p.m.)

Fair Haven at Lyndon

Middlebury at Champlain Valley

Spaulding at Bellows Falls

Mount Anthony at Burr and Burton

Milton at Rice

Otter Valley at Mount Abraham

Mill River at Fairfax/Lamoille

Springfield at Missisquoi

Poultney at Windsor

Colchester at Mount Mansfield, 2 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.