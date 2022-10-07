Vermont H.S. Football: Week 6 Scores And Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Updated 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury hosts Burr and Burton in a Division I football clash at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. WEEK 6 SCORES AND SCHEDULEFriday, Oct. 7Rutland 42, BFA-St. Albans 7 Essex 35, Colchester 12Middlebury 34, Hartford 33, OTSt. Johnsbury 21, SeaWolves 13Brattleboro 40, U-32 6Fair Haven 14, North Country 12Oxbow 35, Milton 18BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille at Woodstock Saturday, Oct. 8Games at 1 p.m. unless notedBurr and Burton at Champlain ValleySpaulding at Bellows FallsMount Anthony at LyndonMissisquoi at Mill RiverMount Abraham at RicePoultney at Otter ValleyWindsor at Springfield 