Vermont H.S. Football: Week 6 Scores/QPR Standings And Week 7 Schedule

WEEK 6 SCORES
Friday, Oct. 7
Rutland 42, BFA-St. Albans 7
Essex 35, Colchester 12
Middlebury 34, Hartford 33, OT
St. Johnsbury 21, SeaWolves 13
Brattleboro 40, U-32 6
Fair Haven 14, North Country 12
Oxbow 35, Milton 18
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 44, Woodstock 25
Saturday, Oct. 8
Champlain Valley 38, Burr and Burton 35
Bellows Falls 62, Spaulding 35
Mount Anthony 53, Lyndon 28
Mill River 48, Missisquoi 20
Rice 60, Mount Abraham 41
Otter Valley 36, Poultney 0
Windsor 34, Springfield 14
——
WEEK 6 STANDINGS
DIVISION I
Record Overall QPR
1. Champlain Valley 5-0 11.143
2. Burr and Burton 5-1 8.750
3. Essex 4-2 7.500
4. Rutland 3-2 6.000
5. St. Johnsbury 3-3 5.250
6. Middlebury 3-3 5.250
7. Hartford 2-4 4.125
8. SeaWolves 1-5 1.500
9. BFA-St. Albans 1-5 0.875
DIVISION II
1. Bellows Falls 6-0 9.750
2. Mt. Anthony 5-1 5.875
3. Brattleboro 4-2 5.750
4. Fair Haven 4-2 5.000
5. North Country 4-2 4.000
6. Colchester 3-3 3.500
7. Lyndon 2-3 2.286
8. Spaulding 1-5 1.625
9. Union-32 0-6 0.000
10. Mt. Mansfield 0-5 0.000
DIVISION III
1. Windsor 6-0 7.500
2. BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 4-1 6.286
3. Mill River 5-1 6.143
4. Rice 4-2 5.000
5. Woodstock 3-3 3.125
6. Otter Valley 3-3 2.875
7. Oxbow 3-3 2.375
8. Springfield 2-4 2.000
9. Milton 2-4 1.750
10. Mt. Abraham 2-4 1.250
11. Poultney 0-5 0.000
12. Missisquoi 0-6 0.000
——
QPR STANDINGS
• Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis
• The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division
• What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.
