Vermont H.S. Football: Week 6 Scores/Schedule

WEEK 6
Friday, Oct. 8
(Games at 7 p.m.)
Hartford at Essex
Brattleboro at U-32
Oxbow at Woodstock
Rutland at BFA-St. Albans (canceled due to COVID-19)
Burlington/South Burlington at North Country (canceled due to COVID-19)
Saturday, Oct. 9
(Games at 1 p.m.)
Fair Haven at Lyndon
Middlebury at Champlain Valley
Spaulding at Bellows Falls
Mount Anthony at Burr and Burton
Milton at Rice
Otter Valley at Mount Abraham
Mill River at Fairfax/Lamoille
Springfield at Missisquoi
Poultney at Windsor
Colchester at Mount Mansfield, 2 p.m.
