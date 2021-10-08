Vermont H.S. Football: Week 6 Scores/Schedule
Lyndon Institute beats Rice Memorial 14-12 in overtime at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

WEEK 6

Friday, Oct. 8

(Games at 7 p.m.)

Hartford at Essex

Brattleboro at U-32

Oxbow at Woodstock

Rutland at BFA-St. Albans (canceled due to COVID-19)

Burlington/South Burlington at North Country (canceled due to COVID-19)

Saturday, Oct. 9

(Games at 1 p.m.)

Fair Haven at Lyndon

Middlebury at Champlain Valley

Spaulding at Bellows Falls

Mount Anthony at Burr and Burton

Milton at Rice

Otter Valley at Mount Abraham

Mill River at Fairfax/Lamoille

Springfield at Missisquoi

Poultney at Windsor

Colchester at Mount Mansfield, 2 p.m.

