Vermont H.S. Football: Week 6 Scores/Standings And Week 7 Schedule

WEEK 6 SCORES
Friday, Oct. 1
Hartford 42, Essex 21
Brattleboro 20, U-32 6
Bellows Falls 43, Spaulding 14
Woodstock 54, Oxbow 0
Rutland at BFA-St. Albans (canceled due to COVID-19)
Burlington/South Burlington at North Country (canceled due to COVID-19)
Saturday, Oct. 9
Lyndon 23, Fair Haven 14
Champlain Valley 35, Middlebury 14
Mount Anthony 40, Burr and Burton 34
Mount Abraham 44, Otter Valley 20
Poultney at Windsor 56, Poultney 13
Colchester 22, Mount Mansfield 0
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 49, Mill River 6
Springfield 44, Missisquoi 0
Rice 42, Milton 8
——
WEEK 6 STANDINGS
DIVISION I
1. Rutland 5-0 11.000
2. Champlain Valley 5-1 10.000
3. Hartford 5-1 8.875
4. St. Johnsbury 3-2 6.857
5. BFA-St. Albans 3-2 5.714
6. Middlebury 3-3 5.625
7. Essex 3-3 4.750
8. Burr and Burton 2-4 3.000
9. SeaWolves 1-4 1.714
10. Colchester 1-5 1.500
11. Mt. Mansfield 1-5 1.375
——
DIVISION II
1. Bellows Falls 6-0 9.000
2. Mt. Anthony 4-2 6.125
3. Union-32 4-2 6.000
4. Lyndon 3-2 5.286
5. Rice 3-2 4.286
6. Spaulding 2-3 3.143
7. Fair Haven 3-3 2.875
8. Brattleboro 2-4 2.750
9. Mt. Abraham 1-4 2.143
10. Milton 1-4 1.000
11. North Country 0-3 0.000
——
DIVISION III
1. Windsor 6-0 6.250
2. BFA-Fairfax 5-0 5.571
3. Woodstock 5-1 4.375
4. Otter Valley 4-2 3.000
5. Springfield 3-3 2.125
6. Poultney 1-5 0.625
7. Mill River 1-5 0.625
8. Missisqoui 0-6 0.000
9. Oxbow 0-5 0.000
——
QPR STANDINGS
» Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis
» The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division (overall for D-I/D-III; however for D-II it’s based on league QPR)
» What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.
——
WEEK 7 SCHEDULE
Friday, Oct. 15
(Games at 7 p.m.)
St. Johnsbury at Burlington/South Burlington
Spaulding at North Country
Essex at BFA-St. Albans
Burr and Burton at Hartford
Colchester at Rutland
Mount Mansfield at Middlebury
Springfield at Bellows Falls
Brattleboro at Fair Haven
Mount Abraham at Milton
Saturday, Oct. 16
(Games at 1 p.m.)
U-32 at Lyndon
Mount Anthony at Rice
Fairfax/Lamoille at Windsor
Missisquoi at Mill River
Woodstock at Otter Valley
Poultney at Oxbow
