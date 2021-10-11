Vermont H.S. Football: Week 6 Scores/Standings And Week 7 Schedule
Lyndon Institute beats Fair Haven 23-14 at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

WEEK 6 SCORES

Friday, Oct. 1

Hartford 42, Essex 21

Brattleboro 20, U-32 6

Bellows Falls 43, Spaulding 14

Woodstock 54, Oxbow 0

Rutland at BFA-St. Albans (canceled due to COVID-19)

Burlington/South Burlington at North Country (canceled due to COVID-19)

Saturday, Oct. 9

Lyndon 23, Fair Haven 14

Champlain Valley 35, Middlebury 14

Mount Anthony 40, Burr and Burton 34

Mount Abraham 44, Otter Valley 20

Poultney at Windsor 56, Poultney 13

Colchester 22, Mount Mansfield 0

BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 49, Mill River 6

Springfield 44, Missisquoi 0

Rice 42, Milton 8

——

WEEK 6 STANDINGS

DIVISION I

1. Rutland 5-0 11.000

2. Champlain Valley 5-1 10.000

3. Hartford 5-1 8.875

4. St. Johnsbury 3-2 6.857

5. BFA-St. Albans 3-2 5.714

6. Middlebury 3-3 5.625

7. Essex 3-3 4.750

8. Burr and Burton 2-4 3.000

9. SeaWolves 1-4 1.714

10. Colchester 1-5 1.500

11. Mt. Mansfield 1-5 1.375

——

DIVISION II

1. Bellows Falls 6-0 9.000

2. Mt. Anthony 4-2 6.125

3. Union-32 4-2 6.000

4. Lyndon 3-2 5.286

5. Rice 3-2 4.286

6. Spaulding 2-3 3.143

7. Fair Haven 3-3 2.875

8. Brattleboro 2-4 2.750

9. Mt. Abraham 1-4 2.143

10. Milton 1-4 1.000

11. North Country 0-3 0.000

——

DIVISION III

1. Windsor 6-0 6.250

2. BFA-Fairfax 5-0 5.571

3. Woodstock 5-1 4.375

4. Otter Valley 4-2 3.000

5. Springfield 3-3 2.125

6. Poultney 1-5 0.625

7. Mill River 1-5 0.625

8. Missisqoui 0-6 0.000

9. Oxbow 0-5 0.000

——

QPR STANDINGS

» Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis

» The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division (overall for D-I/D-III; however for D-II it’s based on league QPR)

» What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.

——

WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 15

(Games at 7 p.m.)

St. Johnsbury at Burlington/South Burlington

Spaulding at North Country

Essex at BFA-St. Albans

Burr and Burton at Hartford

Colchester at Rutland

Mount Mansfield at Middlebury

Springfield at Bellows Falls

Brattleboro at Fair Haven

Mount Abraham at Milton

Saturday, Oct. 16

(Games at 1 p.m.)

U-32 at Lyndon

Mount Anthony at Rice

Fairfax/Lamoille at Windsor

Missisquoi at Mill River

Woodstock at Otter Valley

Poultney at Oxbow

