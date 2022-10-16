Vermont H.S. Football: Week 7 Scores/QPR Standings And Week 8 Schedule

A look around Vermont high school football, including Week 7 scores, QPR rankings and the Week 8 schedule.
WEEK 7 SCORES
Thursday, Oct. 13
Lyndon 33, North Country 20
Burr and Burton at Mount Anthony, ppd. to Friday at 7
Friday, Oct. 14
Hartford 21, BFA-St. Albans 20
Burr and Burton 10, Mount Anthony 7
Middlebury 16, SeaWolves 8
St. Johnsbury 56, Rutland 28
Bellows Falls 49, Springfield 15
Fair Haven 35, Colchester 21
Woodstock 47, Milton 20
Brattleboro 40, Spaulding 13
Saturday, Oct. 15
Champlain Valley 28, Essex 21
Mount Mansfield 14, U-32 9
Mount Abraham 31, Mill River 28
Rice 54, Poultney 6
Windsor 48, Oxbow 13
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 24, Otter Valley 6
——
WEEK 7 STANDINGS
DIVISION I
Record Overall QPR
1. Champlain Valley 6-0 14.857
2. Burr and Burton 6-1 11.375
3. Essex 4-3 8.000
4. St. Johnsbury 4-3 7.750
5. Middlebury 4-3 7.000
6. Rutland 3-3 6.000
7. Hartford 3-4 5.875
8. SeaWolves 1-6 1.500
9. BFA-St. Albans 1-6 1.125
DIVISION II
1. Bellows Falls 7-0 11.375
2. Brattleboro 5-2 7.375
3. Fair Haven 5-2 7.125
4. Mt. Anthony 5-2 6.375
5. Lyndon 3-3 4.429
6. North Country 4-3 4.250
7. Colchester 3-4 3.750
8. Spaulding 1-6 1.875
9. Mt. Mansfield 1-5 0.875
20. Union-32 0-7 0.000
DIVISION III
1. Windsor 7-0 9.375
2. Fairfax/Lamoille 5-1 8.429
3. Mill River 5-2 6.429
4. Rice 5-2 6.125
5. Woodstock 4-3 4.250
6. Otter Valley 3-4 3.125
7. Mt. Abraham 3-4 3.125
8. Oxbow 3-4 2.375
9. Springfield 2-5 2.000
10. Milton 2-3 2.000
11. Poultney 0-6 0.000
12. Missisquoi 0-6 0.000
——
QPR STANDINGS
• Top eight teams make the VPA tournament in all three divisions.
• Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis
• The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division
• What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.
——
WEEK 8 SCHEDULE
Thursday, Oct. 20
Essex at SeaWolves, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Middlebury at Burr and Burton
Rutland at Hartford
Colchester at North Country
Mount Anthony at Brattleboro
Mount Mansfield at Bellows Falls
Poultney at Fair Haven
Springfield at Milton, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Games at 1 p.m. unless noted
BFA-St. Albans at Champlain Valley
St. Johnsbury at Lyndon
Fairfax/Lamoille at Rice
Missisquoi at Otter Valley
Oxbow at Mount Abraham
Woodstock at Windsor
Spaulding at U-32, 7 p.m.
