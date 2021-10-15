Vermont H.S. Football: Week 7 Scores/Schedule
St. Johnsbury topples visiting Colchester in a Division I football game at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEEK 7

Friday, Oct. 15

(Games at 7 p.m.)

St. Johnsbury at Burlington/South Burlington

Spaulding at North Country

Essex at BFA-St. Albans

Burr and Burton at Hartford

Colchester at Rutland

Mount Mansfield at Middlebury

Springfield at Bellows Falls

Brattleboro at Fair Haven

Mount Abraham at Milton

Saturday, Oct. 16

(Games at 1 p.m.)

U-32 at Lyndon

Mount Anthony at Rice

Fairfax/Lamoille at Windsor

Missisquoi at Mill River

Woodstock at Otter Valley

Poultney at Oxbow

