Vermont H.S. Football: Week 7 Scores/Schedule

WEEK 7
Friday, Oct. 15
(Games at 7 p.m.)
St. Johnsbury at Burlington/South Burlington
Spaulding at North Country
Essex at BFA-St. Albans
Burr and Burton at Hartford
Colchester at Rutland
Mount Mansfield at Middlebury
Springfield at Bellows Falls
Brattleboro at Fair Haven
Mount Abraham at Milton
Saturday, Oct. 16
(Games at 1 p.m.)
U-32 at Lyndon
Mount Anthony at Rice
Fairfax/Lamoille at Windsor
Missisquoi at Mill River
Woodstock at Otter Valley
Poultney at Oxbow
