Vermont H.S. Football: Week 7 Scores/Standings And Week 8 Schedule
Buy Now

U-32 beats Lyndon 16-6 at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

WEEK 7 SCORES

Friday, Oct. 15

Burlington/South Burlington 35, St. Johnsbury 14

Spaulding 50, North Country 0

Hartford 24, Burr and Burton 22

Rutland 43, Colchester 7

Brattleboro 28, Fair Haven 24

Middlebury 24, Mount Mansfield 6

Essex 28, BFA-St. Albans 14

Milton 42, Mount Abraham 40, OT

Bellows Falls 39, Springfield 8

Saturday, Oct. 16

U-32 16, Lyndon 6

Mount Anthony 26, Rice 7

Windsor 54, Fairfax/Lamoille 35

Mill River 41, Missisquoi 16

Otter Valley 41, Woodstock 35, OT

Oxbow 33, Poultney 22

——

WEEK 7 STANDINGS

DIVISION I

1. Rutland 6-0 13.571

2. Hartford 6-1 11.375

3. Champlain Valley 5-1 10.571

4. Middlebury 4-3 7.625

5. St. Johnsbury 3-3 7.143

6. Essex 4-3 6.750

7. BFA-St. Albans 3-3 6.286

8. Seawolves 2-4 4.000

9. Burr and Burton 2-5 3.000

10. Mt. Mansfield 1-6 1.625

11. Colchester 1-6 1.500

——

DIVISION II

1. Bellows Falls 7-0 11.375

2. Mt. Anthony 5-2 8.250

3. Union-32 5-2 8.125

4. Lyndon 3-3 5.571

5. Brattleboro 3-4 4.625

6. Rice 3-3 4.571

7. Spaulding 3-3 4.143

8. Fair Haven 3-4 2.875

9. Mt. Abraham 1-5 2.429

10. Milton 2-4 2.286

11. North Country 0-4 0.000

——

DIVISION III

1. Windsor 7-0 9.125

2. BFA-Fairfax 5-1 6.143

3. Otter Valley 5-2 5.375

4. Woodstock 5-2 4.875

5. Springfield 3-4 2.625

6. Mill River 2-5 1.500

7. Oxbow 1-5 1.000

8. Poultney 1-6 0.625

9. Missisquoi 0-7 0.000

——

QPR STANDINGS

» Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis

» The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division (overall for D-I/D-III; however for D-II it’s based on league QPR)

» What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.

——

WEEK 8 SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 22

(Games at 7 p.m.)

BFA-St. Albans at Colchester

Middlebury at Burr and Burton

Champlain Valley at Essex

Hartford at Rutland

Mount Mansfield at Burlington/South Burlington

Rice at Brattleboro

Fair Haven at Mount Anthony

Milton at Spaulding

North Country at U-32

Windsor at Woodstock

Saturday, Oct. 23

(Games at 1 p.m.)

Lyndon at St. Johnsbury

Otter Valley at Springfield

Bellows Falls at Mount Abraham

Oxbow at Fairfax/Lamoille

Mill River at Poultney

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.