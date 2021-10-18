Vermont H.S. Football: Week 7 Scores/Standings And Week 8 Schedule

WEEK 7 SCORES
Friday, Oct. 15
Burlington/South Burlington 35, St. Johnsbury 14
Spaulding 50, North Country 0
Hartford 24, Burr and Burton 22
Rutland 43, Colchester 7
Brattleboro 28, Fair Haven 24
Middlebury 24, Mount Mansfield 6
Essex 28, BFA-St. Albans 14
Milton 42, Mount Abraham 40, OT
Bellows Falls 39, Springfield 8
Saturday, Oct. 16
U-32 16, Lyndon 6
Mount Anthony 26, Rice 7
Windsor 54, Fairfax/Lamoille 35
Mill River 41, Missisquoi 16
Otter Valley 41, Woodstock 35, OT
Oxbow 33, Poultney 22
——
WEEK 7 STANDINGS
DIVISION I
1. Rutland 6-0 13.571
2. Hartford 6-1 11.375
3. Champlain Valley 5-1 10.571
4. Middlebury 4-3 7.625
5. St. Johnsbury 3-3 7.143
6. Essex 4-3 6.750
7. BFA-St. Albans 3-3 6.286
8. Seawolves 2-4 4.000
9. Burr and Burton 2-5 3.000
10. Mt. Mansfield 1-6 1.625
11. Colchester 1-6 1.500
——
DIVISION II
1. Bellows Falls 7-0 11.375
2. Mt. Anthony 5-2 8.250
3. Union-32 5-2 8.125
4. Lyndon 3-3 5.571
5. Brattleboro 3-4 4.625
6. Rice 3-3 4.571
7. Spaulding 3-3 4.143
8. Fair Haven 3-4 2.875
9. Mt. Abraham 1-5 2.429
10. Milton 2-4 2.286
11. North Country 0-4 0.000
——
DIVISION III
1. Windsor 7-0 9.125
2. BFA-Fairfax 5-1 6.143
3. Otter Valley 5-2 5.375
4. Woodstock 5-2 4.875
5. Springfield 3-4 2.625
6. Mill River 2-5 1.500
7. Oxbow 1-5 1.000
8. Poultney 1-6 0.625
9. Missisquoi 0-7 0.000
——
QPR STANDINGS
» Win-loss record, QPR number in parenthesis
» The QPR formula (Quality Point Rating) determines playoff seedings for each division (overall for D-I/D-III; however for D-II it’s based on league QPR)
» What is the formula? A team accrues 10 points for a win over a Division I opponent; seven points for D-II; five points for D-III. A team also receives two points for every game won by a team they have beaten. Add up those totals and divide by the number of in-state games played (or league games in the case of D-II) to determine each team’s QPR.
——
WEEK 8 SCHEDULE
Friday, Oct. 22
(Games at 7 p.m.)
BFA-St. Albans at Colchester
Middlebury at Burr and Burton
Champlain Valley at Essex
Hartford at Rutland
Mount Mansfield at Burlington/South Burlington
Rice at Brattleboro
Fair Haven at Mount Anthony
Milton at Spaulding
North Country at U-32
Windsor at Woodstock
Saturday, Oct. 23
(Games at 1 p.m.)
Lyndon at St. Johnsbury
Otter Valley at Springfield
Bellows Falls at Mount Abraham
Oxbow at Fairfax/Lamoille
Mill River at Poultney
