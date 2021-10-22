Vermont H.S. Football: Week 8 Scores/Schedule

WEEK 8
Thursday, Oct. 21
Mount Anthony 42, Fair Haven 0
Friday, Oct. 22
(Games at 7 p.m.)
BFA-St. Albans at Colchester
Middlebury at Burr and Burton, ppd. due to COVID
Champlain Valley at Essex
Hartford at Rutland
Mount Mansfield at Burlington/South Burlington
Rice at Brattleboro
Milton at Spaulding
North Country at U-32
Windsor at Woodstock
Saturday, Oct. 23
(Games at 1 p.m.)
Lyndon at St. Johnsbury
Otter Valley at Springfield
Bellows Falls at Mount Abraham
Oxbow at Fairfax/Lamoille
Mill River at Poultney
Middlebury at Burr and Burton
