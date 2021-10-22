Vermont H.S. Football: Week 8 Scores/Schedule
U-32 beats Lyndon 16-6 at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 21

Mount Anthony 42, Fair Haven 0

Friday, Oct. 22

(Games at 7 p.m.)

BFA-St. Albans at Colchester

Middlebury at Burr and Burton, ppd. due to COVID

Champlain Valley at Essex

Hartford at Rutland

Mount Mansfield at Burlington/South Burlington

Rice at Brattleboro

Milton at Spaulding

North Country at U-32

Windsor at Woodstock

Saturday, Oct. 23

(Games at 1 p.m.)

Lyndon at St. Johnsbury

Otter Valley at Springfield

Bellows Falls at Mount Abraham

Oxbow at Fairfax/Lamoille

Mill River at Poultney

Middlebury at Burr and Burton

