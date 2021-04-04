The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association released its annual awards selections on Sunday, including its senior all-stars, top underclassmen, players and coaches of the year and more.
The award winners and those who reached milestones were slated to be celebrated at the VBCA’s annual All-Star basketball showcase at Windsor High School. The event, however, was canceled for the second straight season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is a full list of all award recipients.
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Boys: Michel Ndayishimiye, Rice
Girls: Ryleigh Coloutti, Fair Haven
——
SENIOR ALL-STARS
GIRLS DIVISION I-II
NORTH
Catherine Gilwee, CVU
Caitlyn Desara, BFA-St. Albans
Maren McGinn, BFA-St. Albans
Kale Tornwini, Burlington
Ella Decelles, Burlington
Anna Sabourin, Essex
Emma Sabourin, Essex
Riann Fortin, North Country
Sophie Burns, Enosburg
Madison Reagan, CVU
Josie Pecor, CVU
Megan Knudsen, South Burlington
McKenna Marsh, North Country
MacKenzie Moore, BFA-St. Albans
Olivia Noyes, Essex
SOUTH
Ryleigh Coloutti, Fair Haven
Courtney Brewster, Fair Haven
Kendra Sabotka, Rutland
Carol Herbert, Burr & Burton
Natalie Folland, Spaulding
Jazmine Jenkins, Hartford
Makieya Hendrickson, Rutland
Elana Philbrick, Mt. Mansfield
Casey Flye, U-32
Emma Briggs, Fair Haven
Abby Brown, Fair Haven
Zoey Cole, Fair Haven
Savannah Scrodin, Mt. Abraham
Ashley Proteau, Harwood
Haley Streeter, Springfield
——
BOYS DIVISION I-II
NORTH
Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier
Michel Ndayishimiye, Rice
Tyler Ricker, Montpelier
Tyler Gammon, So. Burlington
Aiden Paquette, Essex
Corbin Brueck, North Country
Devin Rogers, CVU
Carson Corrigan, Colchester
Mo Awayle, Rice
Gave Unwin, Missisquoi
Case Ballard, BFA-St. Albans
Patrick Walker, Missisquoi
Bila Bogre, Rice
Seth Jackson, Burlington
Shane Royer, Lamoille
Maliek Everett, Mt. Mansfield
SOUTH
Kohlby Murray, Fair Haven
Evan Pockette, Rutland
Gavin Johnson, Mt. Anthony
Anthony Engelhard, U-32
Owen Kellington, U-32
Maddox Traynor, MSJ
Kyle Brown, Milton
Aiden Hawkins, U-32
Zach Ellis, Fair Haven
Danny Bushway, Hartford
Greg Fitzgerald, Brattleboro
Gabe Packard, Brattleboro
Karic Riche, Middlebury
Jeremiah Green, MSJ
Brandon Dallas Jr., Milton
——
GIRLS DIVISION III-IV
NORTH
Tia Martinez, Lake Region
Kate Gosselin, Vergennes
Jaycee Douglas, BFA-Fairfax
Paige Superneau, BFA-Fairfax
Gracie Beck, Peoples
Robin Nelson, Lake Region
Emma Colby, Thetford
Namya Benjamin, Thetford
Alleigh Gabaree, Hazen
Ciera Sweet, Williamstown
Adele Tilton, Rivendell
Kelsey Smith, Thetford
Sophia Bitukendja, Winooski
Melaina Fogg, Peoples
Natalie Geoffroy, Hazen
SOUTH
Elizabeth Bailey, West Rutland
Kianna Grabowski, West Rutland
Sydney Goodwin, Mid-Vermont
Rachel Stulhmeuller, Proctor
Evelyn Page, Windsor
Ashley Grela, Windsor
Autumn Larocque, Danville
Carlie Beliveau, Danville
Sadie Boyd, Twin Valley
Adi Prior, Windsor
Grace Hayes, Poultney
Tierney O’Brien, Green Mountain
Hailey Pierce, Green Mountain
Jayden Crawford, Twin Valley
Ella Paquin, MSJ
—-
BOYS DIVISION III-IV
NORTH
Isaiah Baker, Hazen
Eli Dannet, Thetford
Gavin Fowler, Twinfield
Owen McKinstry, Enosburg
Carl Bruso, BFA-Fairfax
Bryce Ilsley, Oxbow
Ethan Gould, Danville
Charlie Veit, Peoples
Wyatt Messier, Randolph
Collin Punderson, Blue Mountain
Jackson Ransom, Thetford
Tamirat Tomlinson, People
Owen Demar, BFA-Fairfax
Logan Young, Danville
Riley Cheney, Williamstown
SOUTH
Conner McKearin, Proctor
Brendon Crossman, Proctor
Owen Abrahansen, Windsor
Ty Merrill, Green Mountain
Levi Allen, Poultney
Jack Boyle, Green Mountain
Izaak Park, Twin Valley
Colin McHale, Twin Valley
Tyler Serrani, West Rutland
Sawyer Pippen, Green Mountain
Matt Emerson, Leland & Gray
Tim Blanchard, West Rutland
Carder Stratton, White River Valley
Jordan Place, Windsor
——
“DREAM DOZEN” (OUTSTANDING UNDERCLASSMEN)
GIRLS DIVISION I-II
Paige Winter, Essex
Sage MacAuley, Spaulding
Elyse MacDonough, Rice
Karsyn Bellomo, Rutland
Jocelyn Land, Rice
Shelby Companion, CVU
Alice Keith, Otter Valley
Kelli Cieplicki, Rice
Heidi Tinker, Lamoille
Emily Adams, Enosburg
Cora Nadeau, North Country
Kadienne Whitcomb Lyndon
Navaeh Camp, Burr & Burton
BOYS DIVISION I-II
Sawyer Ramey, Fair Haven
Rashid Nikiema, Montpelier
Sharif Sharif, Rice
Eli Pockette, Rutland
Max Alberts, Middlebury
Tarin Prior, Hartford
Khalon Taylor, So. Burlington
Judah Land, Rice
Will Bruzzese, Montpelier
Colin Mathis, Milton
Austin Giroux, North Country
Zach Davis, Colchester
——
GIRLS DIVISION III-IV
Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region
Maggie McKearin, Proctor
Shelby Wells, Peoples
Colleen Flinn, Danville
Peyton Guay, West Rutland
Felicia Poirier, Vergennes
Hayley Goodwin, Mid-Vermont
Brianna McLaughlin, Williamstown
Isabel Greb, Proctor
Elliot Rupp, Windsor
Tiana Gallipo, MSJ
Kim Cummings, Green Mountain
BOYS DIVISION III-IV
Thomas Parrott, Williamstown
Jaden Baker, Hazen
Kyle Carter, Rivendell
Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls
Tyler Bergmans, Vergennes
Dominic Craven, White River Valley
Trevon Bradley, Winooski
Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain
Levi West, Randolph
Weston Trombly, White River Valley
Devyn Gleason, Enosburg
Blake Clark, Williamstown
——
AWARDS
Outstanding Officials: Steve Ciscio Connor Hoagland
Spalding Award (Undefeated Teams): Jake Eaton, Proctor boys; Paul Pecor, Rice boys; Nick Foster, Montpelier boys; Joe Houston, Lake Region girls
Media Award: Chris Shaban, Eagle Times; Mike Olmstead, Newport Daily Express
Tommy Fennell Service Award: Seneca Smith, North Country Girls
——
COACHES’ MILESTONE WINS
300: Paul Pecor, Rice
300: William Billy Waller, Cabot and Vergennes
200: Chris Brown, Twin Valley
100: Jeremy Rilling, Randolph
100: Nick Foster, Montpelier
100: Nathan Bellomo, Otter Valley and Rutland
100: Dan Gauthier, U-32
100: Michael Osborne, CVU
——
VBCA COACHES OF THE YEAR
Division I Boys: Mike Wood, Rutland
Division II Girls: Kyle Wilson, Fair Hvaen
Division II Boys: John Gunn, North Country
Division III Girls: Billy Waller, Vergennes
Division III Boys: Brian Rapanotti, Green Mountain
——
1,000-POINT SCORERS
Division I-II
Ryleigh Coloutti, Fair Haven, 1,459
Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier, 1,000+
Michel Ndayishimiye, Rice, 1,200+
Division III-IV
Conner McKearin, Proctor, 1,232
Tia Martinez, Lake Region, 1,051
Hayley Goodwin, Mid-Vermont*, 1,400+
*Underclassman
