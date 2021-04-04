The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association released its annual awards selections on Sunday, including its senior all-stars, top underclassmen, players and coaches of the year and more.

The award winners and those who reached milestones were slated to be celebrated at the VBCA’s annual All-Star basketball showcase at Windsor High School. The event, however, was canceled for the second straight season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a full list of all award recipients.

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Boys: Michel Ndayishimiye, Rice

Girls: Ryleigh Coloutti, Fair Haven

——

SENIOR ALL-STARS

GIRLS DIVISION I-II

NORTH

Catherine Gilwee, CVU

Caitlyn Desara, BFA-St. Albans

Maren McGinn, BFA-St. Albans

Kale Tornwini, Burlington

Ella Decelles, Burlington

Anna Sabourin, Essex

Emma Sabourin, Essex

Riann Fortin, North Country

Sophie Burns, Enosburg

Madison Reagan, CVU

Josie Pecor, CVU

Megan Knudsen, South Burlington

McKenna Marsh, North Country

MacKenzie Moore, BFA-St. Albans

Olivia Noyes, Essex

SOUTH

Ryleigh Coloutti, Fair Haven

Courtney Brewster, Fair Haven

Kendra Sabotka, Rutland

Carol Herbert, Burr & Burton

Natalie Folland, Spaulding

Jazmine Jenkins, Hartford

Makieya Hendrickson, Rutland

Elana Philbrick, Mt. Mansfield

Casey Flye, U-32

Emma Briggs, Fair Haven

Abby Brown, Fair Haven

Zoey Cole, Fair Haven

Savannah Scrodin, Mt. Abraham

Ashley Proteau, Harwood

Haley Streeter, Springfield

——

BOYS DIVISION I-II

NORTH

Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier

Michel Ndayishimiye, Rice

Tyler Ricker, Montpelier

Tyler Gammon, So. Burlington

Aiden Paquette, Essex

Corbin Brueck, North Country

Devin Rogers, CVU

Carson Corrigan, Colchester

Mo Awayle, Rice

Gave Unwin, Missisquoi

Case Ballard, BFA-St. Albans

Patrick Walker, Missisquoi

Bila Bogre, Rice

Seth Jackson, Burlington

Shane Royer, Lamoille

Maliek Everett, Mt. Mansfield

SOUTH

Kohlby Murray, Fair Haven

Evan Pockette, Rutland

Gavin Johnson, Mt. Anthony

Anthony Engelhard, U-32

Owen Kellington, U-32

Maddox Traynor, MSJ

Kyle Brown, Milton

Aiden Hawkins, U-32

Zach Ellis, Fair Haven

Danny Bushway, Hartford

Greg Fitzgerald, Brattleboro

Gabe Packard, Brattleboro

Karic Riche, Middlebury

Jeremiah Green, MSJ

Brandon Dallas Jr., Milton

——

GIRLS DIVISION III-IV

NORTH

Tia Martinez, Lake Region

Kate Gosselin, Vergennes

Jaycee Douglas, BFA-Fairfax

Paige Superneau, BFA-Fairfax

Gracie Beck, Peoples

Robin Nelson, Lake Region

Emma Colby, Thetford

Namya Benjamin, Thetford

Alleigh Gabaree, Hazen

Ciera Sweet, Williamstown

Adele Tilton, Rivendell

Kelsey Smith, Thetford

Sophia Bitukendja, Winooski

Melaina Fogg, Peoples

Natalie Geoffroy, Hazen

SOUTH

Elizabeth Bailey, West Rutland

Kianna Grabowski, West Rutland

Sydney Goodwin, Mid-Vermont

Rachel Stulhmeuller, Proctor

Evelyn Page, Windsor

Ashley Grela, Windsor

Autumn Larocque, Danville

Carlie Beliveau, Danville

Sadie Boyd, Twin Valley

Adi Prior, Windsor

Grace Hayes, Poultney

Tierney O’Brien, Green Mountain

Hailey Pierce, Green Mountain

Jayden Crawford, Twin Valley

Ella Paquin, MSJ

—-

BOYS DIVISION III-IV

NORTH

Isaiah Baker, Hazen

Eli Dannet, Thetford

Gavin Fowler, Twinfield

Owen McKinstry, Enosburg

Carl Bruso, BFA-Fairfax

Bryce Ilsley, Oxbow

Ethan Gould, Danville

Charlie Veit, Peoples

Wyatt Messier, Randolph

Collin Punderson, Blue Mountain

Jackson Ransom, Thetford

Tamirat Tomlinson, People

Owen Demar, BFA-Fairfax

Logan Young, Danville

Riley Cheney, Williamstown

SOUTH

Conner McKearin, Proctor

Brendon Crossman, Proctor

Owen Abrahansen, Windsor

Ty Merrill, Green Mountain

Levi Allen, Poultney

Jack Boyle, Green Mountain

Izaak Park, Twin Valley

Colin McHale, Twin Valley

Tyler Serrani, West Rutland

Sawyer Pippen, Green Mountain

Matt Emerson, Leland & Gray

Tim Blanchard, West Rutland

Carder Stratton, White River Valley

Jordan Place, Windsor

——

“DREAM DOZEN” (OUTSTANDING UNDERCLASSMEN)

GIRLS DIVISION I-II

Paige Winter, Essex

Sage MacAuley, Spaulding

Elyse MacDonough, Rice

Karsyn Bellomo, Rutland

Jocelyn Land, Rice

Shelby Companion, CVU

Alice Keith, Otter Valley

Kelli Cieplicki, Rice

Heidi Tinker, Lamoille

Emily Adams, Enosburg

Cora Nadeau, North Country

Kadienne Whitcomb Lyndon

Navaeh Camp, Burr & Burton

BOYS DIVISION I-II

Sawyer Ramey, Fair Haven

Rashid Nikiema, Montpelier

Sharif Sharif, Rice

Eli Pockette, Rutland

Max Alberts, Middlebury

Tarin Prior, Hartford

Khalon Taylor, So. Burlington

Judah Land, Rice

Will Bruzzese, Montpelier

Colin Mathis, Milton

Austin Giroux, North Country

Zach Davis, Colchester

——

GIRLS DIVISION III-IV

Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region

Maggie McKearin, Proctor

Shelby Wells, Peoples

Colleen Flinn, Danville

Peyton Guay, West Rutland

Felicia Poirier, Vergennes

Hayley Goodwin, Mid-Vermont

Brianna McLaughlin, Williamstown

Isabel Greb, Proctor

Elliot Rupp, Windsor

Tiana Gallipo, MSJ

Kim Cummings, Green Mountain

BOYS DIVISION III-IV

Thomas Parrott, Williamstown

Jaden Baker, Hazen

Kyle Carter, Rivendell

Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls

Tyler Bergmans, Vergennes

Dominic Craven, White River Valley

Trevon Bradley, Winooski

Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain

Levi West, Randolph

Weston Trombly, White River Valley

Devyn Gleason, Enosburg

Blake Clark, Williamstown

——

AWARDS

Outstanding Officials: Steve Ciscio Connor Hoagland

Spalding Award (Undefeated Teams): Jake Eaton, Proctor boys; Paul Pecor, Rice boys; Nick Foster, Montpelier boys; Joe Houston, Lake Region girls

Media Award: Chris Shaban, Eagle Times; Mike Olmstead, Newport Daily Express

Tommy Fennell Service Award: Seneca Smith, North Country Girls

——

COACHES’ MILESTONE WINS

300: Paul Pecor, Rice

300: William Billy Waller, Cabot and Vergennes

200: Chris Brown, Twin Valley

100: Jeremy Rilling, Randolph

100: Nick Foster, Montpelier

100: Nathan Bellomo, Otter Valley and Rutland

100: Dan Gauthier, U-32

100: Michael Osborne, CVU

——

VBCA COACHES OF THE YEAR

Division I Boys: Mike Wood, Rutland

Division II Girls: Kyle Wilson, Fair Hvaen

Division II Boys: John Gunn, North Country

Division III Girls: Billy Waller, Vergennes

Division III Boys: Brian Rapanotti, Green Mountain

——

1,000-POINT SCORERS

Division I-II

Ryleigh Coloutti, Fair Haven, 1,459

Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier, 1,000+

Michel Ndayishimiye, Rice, 1,200+

Division III-IV

Conner McKearin, Proctor, 1,232

Tia Martinez, Lake Region, 1,051

Hayley Goodwin, Mid-Vermont*, 1,400+

*Underclassman

