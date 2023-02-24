ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury girls are headed to Patrick Gymnasium.
Hayden Wilkins and Kaylee Weaver combined for 25 of their 32 combined points in the first half and the third-seeded Hilltoppers were fast and crisp in the opening 16 minutes en route to a 58-40 win over sixth-ranked Mt. Mansfield in a Division I quarterfinal at Alumni Gymnasium on Friday night.
“Tonight the entire team was laser-focused, playing with composure and confidence on the offensive end coupled with a tremendous defensive and rebounding effort,” third-year SJA coach Jade Huntington said. “We moved the ball well finding our shooters at the arc and took care of open looks around the rim.
Great to step up tonight and shoot so well. Wilkins and Weaver were dialed in from the start and Cassidy Kittredge and Kaia Anderson kept us alive in the fourth.”
The Academy advances to its first final four since winning it all in 2019. The Hilltoppers will take on No. 2 Rutland on Monday night at University of Vermont at 6:30 p.m. No. 4 Essex and No. 1 CVU will clash in the doubleheader nightcap.
Anderson and Kittredge combined for 12 of their 14 total points in the fourth quarter to help seal the deal for SJA.
Wilkins had 14 first-half points and was hot from deep early, splashing two triples in the first frame and two more in the second, while Weaver had 11 points before the break. The Hilltoppers led 17-11 after the opening eight minutes and pushed it to 36-19 at the break.
MMU outscored the hosts 13-5 in the third and cut the lead to seven with possession midway through the fourth, but St. J answered with a 5-0 run and the Cougars would get no closer.
Brianna Brownell scored 18 and Allison Fullem added 17 to pace MMU, which only had four players on the scoresheet.
It’s been a steady climb back to prominence for SJA after three straight trips to the final from 2017-19, including back-to-back crowns in 2018 and ‘19 with standouts Sadie Stetson, Josie Choiniere and Neva Bostic leading the charge.
The Hilltoppers exited in the first round in 2021 in Huntington’s first season and reached the quarterfinals a season ago.
Now SJA has 14 wins and is among the last four teams standing.
“This team has been working together for three years aspiring for a championship,” Huntington said. “Getting to Patrick for the semis is a big step towards that goal. There is certainly some proud history at the Academy of going to Patrick Gym and I am super proud of this young crew for believing in one another, working together and battling every day to reach their individual and team goals and to have the opportunity to represent SJA over at UVM.”
St. J has had its hands full with Rutland, its Monday opponent. Rutland beat the Hilltoppers twice during the regular season, 42-36 and 48-36.
“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us with some great teams headed to Patrick Gym we are looking forward to doing it together and enjoying each day of the season,” Huntington said. It’s win or go-home time.”
MMU (11-10): Keough 1-1-3, Brownell 8-2-18, Locher 1-0-2, Fullem 5-5-17. Totals: 15-FG 8-14-FT 40.
SJA (14-6): Kaylee Weaver 7-2-16, Anna Ebert 1-1-3, Brianna Bunnell 1-0-3, Cassidy Kittredge 2-2-7, Kaia Anderson 1-5-7, Emma Greenan 1-0-2, Kacie Nelson 2-0-4, Hayden Wilkins 6-0-16. Totals: 21-FG 8-15-FT 58.
MMU 11 8 13 8 — 40
SJA 17 19 5 17 — 58
3-Point FG: M 2 (Fullem 2); S 8 (Weaver 2, Bunnell, Kittredge, Wilkins 4). Team Fouls: M 16, S 12.
DIVISION IV
No. 1 WEST RUTLAND 79, No. 8 DANVILLE 22: In West Rutland, Peyton Guay dropped in 29 points, outscoring the entire Bears team and eliminating them from playoff contention.
West Rutland took control early and led 42-10 at the half before rattling off a 28-0 third quarter.
Laci Potter had a team-high 10 points for Danville.
“Ran into a buzz-saw tonight,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “The girls worked hard to the final buzzer, just wasn’t our night. Their size and pressure bothered us early and we went cold shooting. It doesn’t take away from a season where we grew so much and the team made tremendous strides from where we were in November. Our underclassmen and swing players stepped up huge for us all season and are going to be exciting to watch for years to come.
“We will certainly miss our junior exchange student Kathrin Rodel who had never played basketball before and was able to score in her last game this season. And we will dearly miss our seniors Kai-Li Huang and Laci Potter. Kai-Li has come so far over the past four years; we’ll miss her hard work on the boards and effort and energy each practice and game. And I cannot say enough about our captain, Laci capped her high school career with a stellar season on both ends of the floor almost averaging a double-double each game even when teams game-planned to stop her. She led us all season and worked to make her teammates and herself better.”
Danville finishes at 10-12. Defending champion West Rutland advances to the D-IV final four for the 12th straight season.
WR (21-0): Williams 1-0-2, Beaulieu 2-0-6, Wright-Chapman 2-4-9, A. Coombs 8-3-19, Hogan 3-0-6, B. Coombs 4-0-8, Guay 13-1-29. Totals: 33-FG 8-8-FT 79.
DHS (10-12): Laci Potter 3-3-10, Kendall Hale 1-0-3, Lauren Joncas 1-2-4, Sadie Young 2-0-5. Totals: 7-FG 5-8-FT 22.
WR 24 18 28 9 — 79
DHS 4 6 0 12 — 22
3-Point FG: W 5 (Beaulieu 2, Wright-Chapman, Guay 2); D 3 (Potter 2, Hale). Team Fouls: W 12, D 10.
BOYS HOCKEY
DIVISION II
No. 8 MILTON 3, No. 9 LYNDON 2: In Milton, Tyler Larocque scored twice in helping the Yellowjackets eliminate the Vikings.
Lyndon led 2-0 with 13 minutes remaining before Milton scored three unanswered in a crushing playoff defeat. Two of the tallies were off a power play.
Adam Dusek and Ben West scored for LI and Griffin Goodhue had an assist.
Noah Keeler had two assists while Jack Devlin (goal) Dylan Mitchell (assist) and Caleb Barnier (assist) also played a hand in the comeback.
Garrett Shatney stopped 36 shots for the Vikings. Counterpart Christian Gaudio recorded 24 saves.
Lyndon concludes its season at 8-11-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LYNDON 60, LAKE REGION 49: In Orleans, Austin Wheeler’s 28 points powered the visiting Vikings to victory on the Rangers’ senior night.
Lake Region recognized seniors Aidan Poginy, Charlie Thompson, Colby Lafleur, Logan Perkins and Jacob Sicard.
Lyndon turned a 21-10 first-quarter lead into a 36-24 halftime advantage.
Thompson recorded 16 points for LR.
Both teams will close out their regular seasons at home on Saturday with Lyndon taking on defending D-II champ Montpelier and Lake Region squaring off with Randolph.
LI (11-8): Logan Wheeler 3-0-7, Gavin Williams 1-2-4, Julian Thrailkill 1-2-4, Beckett Bailey 1-0-2, Ethan Lussier 2-2-6, Joe Garrett 1-0-2, Austin Wheeler 10-7-28, Wyatt Mason 1-1-3, Brody Mosher 2-0-4. Totals: 21-FG 7-14-FT 60.
LR (2-17): Owen Rogers 3-1-7, Jacob Sicard 2-0-4, Charlie Thompson 6-1-16, Justin Young 1-0-2, Jonathon Piers 3-3-10, Aidan Poginy 1-0-2, Carlos Martinez 1-0-2, Beren Lovejoy 2-0-4, Schuyler Butterfield 1-0-2. Totals: 20-FG 5-11-FT 49.
LI 21 15 14 10 — 60
LR 10 14 7 18 — 49
3-Point FG: LI 1 (Wheeler); LR 4 (Thompson 3, Piers). Team Fouls: LI 14, LR 20.
HAZEN 58, RANDOLPH 30: In Hardwick, Tyler Rivard registered 20 points and 27 rebounds and Jadon Baker tallied 12 points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists in the Wildcats’ senior night victory.
Hazen honored seniors Baker and Rivard as well as Lincoln Michaud and Faisal Al-Naser. Al-Naser connected on a foul shot for his first-ever varsity point.
Leading 36-23 at the break, HU held the Ghosts scoreless until midway through the fourth quarter.
Xavier Hill (10) and Gabriel Michaud teamed up for 19 points. Lincoln Michaud had eight rebounds.
JV coach Mike Baker was also recognized after coaching his final game for the Wildcats, a come-from-behind overtime win. Baker has guided the boys basketball junior varsity team for the past 23 seasons, making him the longest-tenured JV coach in Vermont. He has also served as an assistant coach on the varsity team and has been a part of the last six Hazen Division III championships.
Hazen will be the No. 2 seed for the second straight season. The Wildcats won the D-III championship last year.
HU (17-3): Brendan Moodie 1-0-2, Faisal Al-Naser 0-1-1, Jadon Baker 5-0-12, Xavier Hill 4-1-10, Tyler Rivard 5-10-20, Gabriel Michaud 3-3-9, Ryan Morrison 1-0-2, Lincoln Michaud 0-2-2. Totals: 19-FG 17-27-FT 58.
RU (7-12): Higgins 2-0-6, Davignon 2-1-6, Harford 3-3-9, Fontanella 3-0-7, Gerdner 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 4-10-FT 30.
HU 19 17 8 14 — 58
RU 9 14 0 7 — 30
3-Point FG: H 3 (Baker 2, Hill); R 4 (Higgins 2, Davignon, Fontanella). Team Fouls: H 12, R 20. Fouled Out: R, Davignon.
